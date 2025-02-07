For centuries, mukhwas (mouth freshener) and paan have been an intrinsic part of Indian culture, often consumed after meals to help in digestion and refresh the palate.

Despite their cultural importance, the industry has largely remained unorganised, dominated by local vendors and small-scale manufacturers with inconsistent quality standards.

“The lack of branding, transparency in ingredients, and modern packaging meant that traditional mouth fresheners had yet to evolve in the way other food categories had,” Yash Mehta, Founder, JoySpoon, tells YourStory.

Recognising this gap, husband-wife-duo Vaishali Mehta and Yash Mehta founded ﻿JoySpoon﻿, a D2C brand, in 2023, to introduce a premium, health-conscious alternative.

The Ahmedabad-based brand focuses on offering low-sugar, supari-free (does not contain betel nut or areca nut), and all-natural mukhwas, catering to a growing segment of consumers looking for clean-label products.

From diverse careers to entrepreneurship

Yash Mehta, a Chartered Accountant, built his career with firms like KPMG, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Raymond before his travels across Europe introduced him to the global demand for healthier food options. This exposure fuelled his interest in the organic and clean-label food industry.

Vaishali has a background in luxury brand management and fashion design, and has a deep understanding of branding and consumer behaviour. Her family’s long-standing tradition of preparing natural mukhwas at home became the inspiration for JoySpoon.

“We saw a clear opportunity to modernise mukhwas—taking it from an unorganised segment to a premium, clean-label product,” says Vaishali Mehta, Co-founder, JoySpoon.

Building a modern brand

In October 2022, the Mehtas introduced mukhwas under their own existing D2C food brand, Farmse, to gauge market response. The strong positive feedback highlighted the demand for a separate brand.

By October 2023, JoySpoon was officially launched with a product range featuring low-sugar, supari-free, and all-natural mukhwas, catering to consumers seeking healthier alternatives.

Unlike traditional mukhwas brands that rely on plastic pouches with minimal branding, JoySpoon introduced sleek, premium packaging designed to appeal to younger, health-conscious consumers.

“We reduced sugar content by 50-60%, eliminated artificial colours, and used alternatives like jaggery and coconut sugar to enhance nutritional value,” explains Vaishali.

The product lineup includes over ten flavours such as Almond Delight, Cashew Rose, Digestive Fiesta, Calcutta Paan, and others. The prices range from Rs 99 to Rs 299.

Currently, approximately 55% of its revenue comes from online channels, while 45% is generated through offline sales, including its exclusive Ahmedabad retail store.

Within just seven months of launch, the brand served over 15,000 customers, with demand continuing to grow. The brand has registered a growth of about 7X since inception, says Yash Mehta.

JoySpoon Gift Box

JoySpoon sources raw materials through direct farm procurement and selective imports to ensure quality and consistency. Chemical-free ingredients from India are obtained directly from farmers for sustainability and traceability, while items like cranberries and certain seeds are sourced through vetted import agents.

“We always prioritise working with farmers whenever possible because we believe in sustainable and chemical-free produce. However, given the nature of certain ingredients that India doesn’t produce, we also rely on trusted import channels. It’s about maintaining the right balance between quality, availability, and sustainability,” Yash explains.

Navigating challenges and scaling operations

Despite strong consumer interest, JoySpoon faced significant challenges in changing consumer perception. “Most people associated mukhwas with something their grandparents consumed, not a premium lifestyle product. Overcoming this required repositioning mukhwas as a functional, gourmet product through modern packaging, digital marketing, and direct consumer engagement,” Yash recalls.

Another challenge was sourcing high-quality ingredients while maintaining an all-natural product line. “We wanted to keep everything authentic—no artificial colours, no excessive sugar, no preservatives. This made sourcing high-quality ingredients difficult. Additionally, JoySpoon’s manufacturing is managed entirely by women, reinforcing its commitment to quality and social impact,” he notes.

Market growth and future plans

The Indian mouth freshener market, valued at Rs 9,775 crore in 2021, is projected to reach Rs 27,491 crore by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.9%, according to Market Research.

In September 2023, JoySpoon secured its first undisclosed investment from 100X.VC, enabling the brand to enhance production and refine packaging.

Recently, the startup raised Rs 56 lakh led by Dishit Nathwani, Director at Gulab Oils, with participation from Prateek Toshniwal of Ivy Growth Associates, Abhinav Jain & Ankit Jain, CFOs at CoinDCX and PharmEasy and few others bringing its total funding to Rs 1.81 crore to expand its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen distribution across quick commerce platforms like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Amazon.

“Our goal is to take an indigenous product to the global stage. We’ve seen how brands like Paper Boat reinvented traditional beverages, and we believe there’s a similar opportunity for premium mukhwas,” Yash says.

Looking ahead, JoySpoon plans to expand internationally, introduce new product innovations, and strengthen its presence in modern retail formats.

“As consumer awareness of clean-label products grows, JoySpoon aims not just to be another FMCG product but to create a cultural shift—redefining mukhwas as an everyday essential for the modern consumer,” he adds.

The brand competes with players such as The Paan Legacy and After Eats. “We offer functionality-based mukhwas that not only satisfy taste but also promote health benefits like aiding digestion and reducing acidity,” he concludes.