MSMEs play significant role in making Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Union Minister Narayan Rane at ASSOCHAM event

Addressing the 8th MSMEs Excellence Awards and Summit organised by ASSOCHAM — the apex trade body in New Delhi, Narayan Tatya Rane, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) said that the MSME sector plays a significant role in nation-building, regional balance, economic contribution, and job creation.

Talking about the importance of the sector in nation-building and economy he said,

"The MSME sector will help in making a truly Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I promise to provide all the credits required to make the MSMEs grow. We have set up various training centers to help the sector. The government is committed to supporting the MSMEs through friendly policies, bringing in the latest technologies, setting up training centers and providing credits.”

Source: Narayan Rane Twitter

Organised under the theme ‘Enabling Indian MSMEs to Go Global’, the summit was organised by Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State (MoS) of MSMEs.

Praising ASSOCHAM for organising the summit, the MoS stated that the MSME policies and commitments are designed and executed for the benefit of entrepreneurs and businesspersons.

“The ministry is initiating and doing its best to resolve finance-related difficulties with banks in relation to MSME and are working to overcome all of the challenges faced in this sector,” he said.

Praising small enterprises and startups for performing admirably during the pandemic, he also talked about the Rs 3 lakh crore that have been set aside for further assistance under the ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) scheme. He added,

“The goal is to increase employment possibilities for 11-15 crore people.’’

Highlighting the issue of rising costs of imports, he suggested that import margins can be reduced by increasing domestic production under the Make in India programme.

During the summit, Rane awarded seven MSMEs for their contribution to their respective industries:

Best Global Business of the Year - Saga Laboratories

Most Innovative Company of the Year - Prathista Industries Ltd.

Women Entrepreneur of the Year - SpiceHealth Pvt. Ltd & Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd.

MSME of the Year - Prevest DenPro Limited

Excellent Services of the Year - Satya MicroCapital Ltd.

Best MSME Bank of the Year (PSU Category) - Punjab National Bank

Best MSME Bank of the Year (Private Category) - Karnataka Bank Limited

Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma also awarded 11 MSMEs that include:

Best Employment Initiatives of the Year - Nuflower Foods and Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

Quality Excellence of the Year - L. R. Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Tech-SME of the year - Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

Most Socially Responsible Company of the Year - Integra Micro Systems (P) Ltd.

Best Green Initiatives of the Year - Ethan Power Pvt. Ltd.

Fair Business Practices of the Year - Delhi Institute of Digital Marketing (DIDM)

Most Promising Brand of the Year - Knowledge Integration Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Best MSME Lending of the Year - MAS Financial Services Limited

Best Fintech Company of the Year - Treds Ltd (Invoicemart)

Best Technology Enabler of the Year - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

Market Intelligence Facilitator of the Year - Netrika DFIR

In his special address, Shailesh Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, DC-MSME, Ministry of MSME, Government of India appreciated and recognised the contributions of the nominees of MSME Award in their respective areas.