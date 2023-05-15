Menu
News

NI-MSME, ASBM University launch new MBA programme in MSME management

The course will start in the academic session of 2023 and is designed to meet the growing requirements of trained personnel in the MSME sector.

Anupriya Pandey81 Stories
NI-MSME, ASBM University launch new MBA programme in MSME management

Monday May 15, 2023,

2 min Read

In collaboration with Bhubaneswar-based business school, ASBM University, the NI-MSME (National Institute of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) has launched a new MSME Management course for the upcoming academic year. The fully residential programme aims to meet the expected requirement of management personnel in the MSME sector. 

“This is the first of its kind with a judicious blend of hands-on experience and exposure of MSME functioning in line with National Education Policy, 2020,” said Glory Swarupa, Director General, NI-MSME, at the launch. 

Swarupa pointed out that MSMEs currently employ around 50 million people, and account for 8% of the country’s GDP, 45% manufacturing production, and 40% of the exports. The need for management personnel to run these organisations will grow. “The programme intends not only to promote entrepreneurship among the youth but also to create entrepreneurs,” she added.

Any graduate with 50% marks and a valid MBA entrance test score—such as of CAT, XAT, MAT, or ASBMU entrance examinations—will be eligible to apply for the course. The two-year programme costs Rs 6,50,000—tuition and residential fee combined.

The selected students will be provided education loans under the Star Vidya National Scheme by the Bank of India, according to Biswajeet Pattnayak, President of ASBM University. They will study their first-year course at ASBM University and their second year at NI-MSME, Hyderabad.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

