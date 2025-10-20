Plan B carves a niche in India’s kidswear market with comfort-first innerwear

Mumbai-based company ﻿Plan B﻿ focuses on manufacturing comfortable and high-quality innerwear for children aged 1 to 16 years.

The brand’s name, a playful nod to “Plan (a) Baby,” reflects founders, Vaidehi Shah and Sneha Raisoni’s intent to bring individuality into an essential clothing category. Chartered Accountants by profession, the founders launched the company in 2015.

Over six years, Plan B has served over one million parents and operates at a Rs 50 crore annual run rate (ARR). The company is expanding at double-digit growth year-on-year, with FY24–25 projections of 200% growth based on April–August data, and aims to reach Rs 100 crore ARR by FY26–27.

Founders and their journey

Both founders began their careers in finance, Shah at BMR Advisors and Raisoni at BDO Lodha, before moving into investment banking. Shah’s personal experience inspired Plan B: “When my daughter was born, I realised there weren’t any good, reliable options in kids’ innerwear. That excitement made me realise I would enjoy being an entrepreneur,” she recalls. Raisoni, who had previously founded the design-led retail store Tappu Ki Dukaan, saw it as an opportunity to combine creativity with scalability.

Mumbai was chosen as their operational hub for its diversity and accessibility, facilitating prototyping and early customer feedback. Raisoni handles front-facing roles while Shah manages production and finance.

Design philosophy and product range

Plan B’s design philosophy rests on three pillars: comfort, safety, and expression. Early collections launched 30 unique designs, inspired by themes like animals, musical instruments, and nature rather than generic cartoon characters. “We wanted to design innerwear that kids actually wanted to wear, colourful, fun, and comfortable, without compromising on quality,” the founders shared in an interview.

Today, the brand offers over 250 SKUs across boys’ and girls’ innerwear and essentials, including underwear, boxers, vests, camisoles, starter and training bras, period panties, leggings, T-shirts, joggers, thermals, and socks. Sub-lines such as The UnderCovers and The Sox Story have become everyday staples for families prioritising comfort, fit, and durability.

All garments are made with 100% premium cotton, skin-safe dyes, and double-layered cotton support, with adjustable straps for growing children, according to the company.

Plan B innerwear

The four-month product development cycle begins with consumer inputs, followed by design, prototyping, fit trials, and child comfort testing. “We have a focus group of about 100 loyal moms who test every product before launch. Their feedback ensures we don’t go wrong—it’s our no-fail policy,” says Shah.

Plan B sells via its D2C website (yougotplanb.com), leading marketplaces including Amazon, FirstCry, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, and Ajio, and quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart and Zepto. “Retail is on the cards, but there’s still a massive online white space that’s ours to take,” notes Shah.

Pricing reflects a mid-premium D2C positioning: a 3-pack of underwear costs Rs 499, a 3-pack of starter bras Rs 999, and socks Rs 299 per pair. The company has an average order value of Rs 1,200.

Every product launch is informed by real-world data, tracking reorder rates, returns by size, and fabric performance alongside feedback from WhatsApp groups and focus calls with parents, according to the company. “Our entire pre-teen range was inspired by customer feedback and refined by our NIFT-trained product team,” Shah notes.

Operations, manufacturing, and team

Plan B operates with vendors across Mumbai, Tirupur, and Kolkata, enabling distributed manufacturing, scalability, and high-quality control. All products are designed and manufactured in-house, ensuring consistency, comfort, and durability.

The brand has grown from a founding duo to a 60-member team.

The CA and investment banking background of the founders has also influenced the operational mindset, focusing on revenue, margins, and working capital efficiency. “Without that foundation, this business would not have succeeded. Our razor-sharp focus on these metrics is why we’re among the few D2C brands growing on minimal funding, an almost breakeven EBITDA, and a Rs 50 crore GMV trajectory,” adds Raisoni.

Market insights and the road ahead

The Indian kids' apparel market, valued at $22.1 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $27.1 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 2.17%, according to Imarc. “Parents today are far more intentional about what their kids wear—especially when it comes to comfort and skin-friendly fabrics,” says Raisoni.

“The era of ‘just pick what’s available’ is over. Parents research, read reviews, and are willing to pay more for trusted brands. Comfort, fit, and durability now matter more than MRP,” she adds.

Plan B’s customer engagement strategy, leveraging focus groups, WhatsApp feedback loops, and pre-launch trials, ensures alignment with this evolving mindset, helping the brand maintain relevance and trust.

In 2024, Plan B raised its first seed round from angel investors, including ﻿Jito Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF)﻿, Ah! Ventures, and other high-net-worth individuals to support scaling product development, strengthening digital presence, and hiring talent.

The brand is now in advanced discussions for a pre-Series A round to accelerate market reach and operations.

“It was an enriching experience. We’re better prepared for the next stage. Now, we want investors who can match our ambitions and help us become a financially sustainable, category-defining brand,” says Shah.