Meet Chandrakanta Debbarma, the first from Tripura to become a Muay Thai champion

While Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing, is the national sport of Thailand, Chandrakanta Debbarma mastered the nuances of martial art at home. The 25-year-old from Khowai district, Tripura brought a lot of pride to the northeastern state by becoming the first Tripuri Muay Thai champion.

According to Tripura Chronicle, he was introduced to martial arts at the age of 15 through a local trainer and has since never left a single hour to get trained.

According to EastMojo, he won gold medals at the National Championship held at Mussoorie in 2015, at Gujarat in 2016, and won the Silver Medal in Meghalaya in 2017. He also won a gold medal at the North East Youth Festival held in Sikkim in 2019. He was then selected to represent India at IFMA Muay Thai World Championship in Bangkok in 2019 but, unfortunately, he was unable to participate due to an injury he received during training.

He has always been athletic and loves sports in every form. “I prefer attacking; it also depends on who the opponent is. Sometimes, it is smarter to act in defence,” he said. His greatest strength is his ability to kick hard and runs 30 km a day to remain fit.

Chandrakanta Debbarma with his students (Image: EastMojo)

While talking about his journey and challenges that came his way, he told EastMojo.com “Being a fighter, you have to take care of your health and diet but since I come from a family of farmers, it has always been hard for me to meet the standards.”

He is not only a brilliant fighter but also believes in spreading the knowledge of this martial art to other less privileged children. “As I was introduced to this beautiful form of martial art and coached for free, I also wanted to do something like this for future fighters. Those who are poor and unable to get any paid coaching, am giving them a chance to make a name for themselves,” he shares.

