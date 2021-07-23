This coaching centre in Bihar charges 18 saplings as fee from students

Run by 33-year-old Rajesh Kumar Suman, ‘Green Pathshala’ coaching centre in Samastipur, Bihar provides coaching for various government service exams. The centre has rolled in qualified volunteers who provide aspirants with coaching and study material.

The centre stands out because of its unique fee structure. Rajesh charges 18 saplings as a fee from the students.

He was inspired to start this school by his late maternal uncle who encouraged him to help the underprivileged. He started the coaching centre under Binod Smriti Study Club, in memory of his maternal uncle. This unique school not only helps the poor get a quality education and helps them qualify for prestigious exams, but also promotes greenery.

“The aspirants of various competitive examinations for govt jobs are given free preparatory coaching during morning and evening sessions at Green-Pathshala. Behind taking 18 saplings as fee has also a scientific logic. One person inhales as much oxygen throughout their life as 18 plants generate. So, we charge 18 saplings as fees, which are then planted in various places,” he told The New Indian Express.

On Sundays, he travels across the state to spread awareness on the importance of planting trees.

Image: TNIE

"Since 2008, more than 5,000 students have been coached for various competitive examinations at this Green-Pathshala. Recently, 13 students, including three women, cleared the Bihar police examination and have become sub-inspectors," The Logical Indian reported.

Over 90,000 saplings collected from students have been planted since the institute’s founding. The centre is also aimed at improving the gender balance among the students who appear for these exams, as 40 percent of the students are female.

(By Vrinda Garg)

