Mitigating CO2 emissions to conserve the nature

An American Politician once said, ‘Energy conservation is the foundation of energy independence.’ The rapid integration of digitalisation, urbanisation, globalisation, and a huge demographic shift has been impacting the health of humans and slowly depleting the quality of the air we breathe.

Over the past few decades, ‘climate change’ has also become a critical issue that cannot be overlooked. The excessive use of energy and resources across the globe has been one of the most pressing issues.

The global population that stands at 7.9 billion and that is growing consistently poses a huge threat to the world’s depleting natural resources such as coal, oil, and gas. Adopting sustainability practices has become the number one priority for a lot of industries.

Many of us are already following basic practices such as switching off electrical and electronic appliances, lights and fans, when not in use.

Additionally, a major step that we can take as citizens is by adopting more energy efficient sources of lighting such as LED lights, which is a highly energy efficient lighting technology and alternative as it lasts 25 times longer than incandescent lighting.

Also, the Government of India (GOI) has been introducing variety of schemes since the last couple of years to inculcate energy saving habits such as promotion of energy efficient lighting products on urban and rural streets, government buildings, and public places.

ALSO READ India need to increase financial support for renewable energy to reach its goals for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The pandemic forced citizens to re-evaluate what’s most important in their lives and also in their homes.

People today are moving towards the adoption of more sustainable and energy efficient choices. Today, we are seeing an uptick in the use of contactless smart lighting technologies in residential as well as commercial spaces.

Smart lighting with sensors and AI (artificial intelligence)-driven software offers an ease of access, allowing users to operate the product at any time and from any location.

While manufacturers are introducing innovative lighting products and other solutions, they are today ensuring that they are sustainably made, and also energy efficient at the same time.

Smart appliances that interact with each other and share information using IoT (Internet of Things) can considerably reduce energy wastage and reduce costs at the same time.

Some of these include voice-controlled smart home products that are Wi-Fi enabled, such as smart switches, door bells, sensors, cameras, lights and others.

Stay Updated Get news and updates from the world of social entrepreneurship Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

With a pursuit to make life simple and secure, technology has gained central stage in all walks of life including the designing of homes.

The smart home market in India was estimated to grow significantly and become a $9 billion market. According to reports, India recorded the third highest numbers of smart homes around the world in 2020.

In conclusion, it is the need of the hour to make a difference in our own ways and conserve the natural resources for future generations.

As governments, consumers, investors, and employees accelerate the pressure on various industries to improve, an increasing number of citizens and industries will jump on board and set sustainability and energy efficient goals.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)