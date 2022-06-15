Crypto exchange Coinbase appoints former NITI Aayog, Prosus exec for India expansion

Global crypto exchange ﻿Coinbase﻿ on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Deutsche Bank executive Arnab Kumar to lead the company's relaunch in India.

Durgesh Kaushik, Senior Director at Coinbase, took to Twitter to congratulate Arnab,

"We are excited to announce that Arnab Kumar just joined us as Director of India Market Expansion to start building foundational partnerships and operations in the country.”

Arnab previously served as India Director of Strategy for Fintech for Prosus before leaving the company in November 2021. He also worked with NITI Aayog as the programme director for frontier technologies.

This announcement comes at a time when the firm announced its plans to lay off about 1,100 employees—around 18 percent of its workforce—as part of its efforts to manage costs amid the impending economic downturn.

Durgesh stated that despite the layoffs, Coinbase was still pushing for the launch in India.

Recently, the firm had appointed Durgesh, former Snap executive director, to help the company with its launch in India and several other markets.

In April 2022, in order to support Indian startups, the company announced that it would invest long-term in India and hire 1,000 people by the end of the year.