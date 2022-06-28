HTC launches its first metaverse phone with crypto, NFT functionality

Global smartphone company ﻿HTC﻿ on Tuesday launched its first metaverse smartphone — HTC Desire 22 Pro — which will include crypto and NFT functionality.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro will enable users to manage their metaverse content, cryptocurrency, and NFTs. Moreover, the Viverse app will enable users to "create their own virtual space" and purchase NFTs in a virtual marketplace.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro is at best a mid-range device powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Viverse platform combines VR, AR, AI, and blockchain, and the company has prioritised 5G as a key component. The new smartphone is optimised to work alongside HTC's flagship Vive Flow VR headset, while a Vive Manager app helps set up and manage the VR hardware.

Like previous HTC "cryptophones," the Desire 22 Pro also comes with a built-in crypto wallet for Ethereum and Polygon-based assets, reports said.

Earlier in 2018, the company launched its first crypto smartphone Exodus1, which employed the usability of the smartphone and the security of a hardware wallet, where users could buy, receive, and store crypto assets on the phone.

Several companies, including Microsoft and Meta, have forayed onto the metaverse platform. Last week, at an event in New York City, Solana Labs announced the launch of its Web 3 smartphone Saga, which will be released in 2023.