82,500 students from Tamil Nadu join GUVI's 24-hour AI hackathon

Over 82,500 students from 400 engineering colleges participated in Tamil Nadu's 'Naan Mudhalvan - Anna University - GUVI Tamil Nadu Coder's Premier League,' engaging in a 24-hour AI hackathon.

Spearheaded by GUVI in partnership with Anna University, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, and CEAT, the initiative aimed to enhance coding skills through hackathons. The event featured a 'Learnathon,' 'Ideathon,' and a 24-hour AI hackathon, fostering problem-solving abilities in AI.

“Small team at GUVI Geek Networks Pvt Ltd shows that Technology and education have amazing power to change lives. We have used generative AI to impact the colleges from Tier II and Tier III cities. We always aim to look ahead to new trends and ways to help people learn better,” said M Arun Prakash, Founder and CEO, GUVI.

GUVI, born from ex-PayPal employees' YouTube channel, is an integrated edtech platform incubated by IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad. It offers technical video courses in vernacular languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, aiming to enhance engineering students' employability with skills in Python, Machine Learning, and more.

HCLTech appoints Lee Fang Chew as independent director

HCLTech has appointed Lee Fang Chew as an independent director effective April 25, 2024.

With over three decades of experience, Lee Fang Chew held leadership roles at Intel Corporation and Applied Materials.

“We are pleased to have a seasoned technology leader like Lee Fang Chew on the Board as HCLTech moves forward on the next phase of its growth journey. This also reinforces our commitment to building one of the most diverse Boards in the industry,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech.

“I am delighted to be a part of this distinguished Board and look forward to contributing to HCLTech’s growth journey in the rapidly evolving technology landscape,” said Chew.

Amagi appoints Richard Perkett as CPO

Broadcasting cloud solutions maker Amagi has appointed Richard Perkett as Chief Product Officer.

“We are excited to welcome Richard Perkett to Amagi as our new Chief Product Officer,” said Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO of Amagi.

“As Amagi enters its next phase of growth—Amagi 2.0—Richard’s strategic vision and deep product expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of our product offerings. His experience in building and scaling comprehensive SaaS platforms aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering unparalleled value to our customers,” he added.

As Chief Product Officer, Richard will closely work with customers and understand their specific needs.

Dr Apala A Tuteja joins Sukoon Health as Clinical Head

Dr Apala A Tuteja has joined Sukoon Health as Clinical Head of its Gurugram psychiatry center.

With extensive experience in adult, child-adolescent, and geriatric psychiatry, along with de-addiction, she aims to provide compassionate, evidence-based care at Sukoon.

“It's an incredible opportunity to unite my dedication to mental health advocacy with Sukoon's steadfast dedication to revolutionary care. Sukoon Health's dedication to filling a crucial gap in India's healthcare system resonates deeply with me. As I begin this new chapter, alongside Sukoon Health, our shared mission is clear: to guarantee that every individual who seeks our help is met with the care and support necessary for their well-being and success," she said.

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)