Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Latest

Alpha Wave, Matrix, Polygon, Coinswitch back Web3 lending platform Polytrade

Polytrade is building a financing arm to bring sustainable real-world yields to lenders in Web3. This can also give global SMEs access to working capital financing against their invoices.

Rishabh Mansur1089 Stories
Alpha Wave, Matrix, Polygon, Coinswitch back Web3 lending platform Polytrade

Thursday March 30, 2023,

2 min Read

On-chain trade finance startup ﻿Polytrade Finance﻿ has raised $3.8 million in a seed round led by Alpha Wave, Matrix Partners, Polygon Ventures, and CoinSwitch Ventures, with participation from Singularity Ventures, GTM Ventures, and other notable angels.

Polytrade aims to use the capital to build solutions to streamline supply chains by providing real-time data and help reduce errors, delays, and disputes, while also improving visibility and transparency through blockchain tech.

Its initial project includes a financing arm to bring sustainable real-world yields to lenders in Web3. This can also give global SMEs access to working capital financing against their invoices.

“We understand where the problems lie as well as the real-world impact Web3 can bring. I believe that with Polytrade, we can make trade finance one of the most preferred asset classes for investors given its relative safety coupled with robust yields," said Founder and CEO Piyush Gupta.

The startup is advised by Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder, ﻿Polygon﻿; Sameep Singhania, Co-founder, ﻿Quickswap﻿; Saurabh Shankar, Co-founder, 3Poch; and Rahul Garg, a Web3 investor.

How Polytrade works

Polytrade Finance targets credit funds, decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), Web3 treasuries, family offices, Web3 hedge funds, and retail investors to support lending pools.

These pools allow global SMEs to directly access trade finance opportunities. The startup aims to make the connections between buyers, sellers, insurers, and investors a seamless experience.

It claimed it has already raised more than $11 million in decentralised finance (DeFi) liquidity and traditional credit facilities.

“By leveraging blockchain to provide access to previously untapped yield streams, Polytrade has the potential to disrupt traditional financial systems and unlock new opportunities for investors. We are excited to support their mission and be a part of the growth of DeFi," said Tushar Behl, Investment Team, Alpha Wave.

Polytrade calls itself a global Proof of Trade (PoT) protocol, which refers to the startup holding custody of the underlying collaterals for each pool, with no third-party involvement, ensuring the end-to-end safety of funds.

The seed funding will help the startup build its product suite, focus on marketing and enter new geographies. It is also working on an on-chain identification system using zero-knowledge (ZK) tech.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Exciting Visit to India

$100M in 37 Days: Mailbox's Journey to Fame, Failure & Enduring Lessons

Kunal Shah's Delta 4 Unlocks Potential: AI-Efficiency Merge

Digit Insurance re-files IPO papers after regulator concerns: Report

Daily Capsule
Another round of layoffs at Unacademy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 31, 2023)

$100M in 37 Days: Mailbox's Journey to Fame, Failure & Enduring Lessons

Digit Insurance re-files IPO papers after regulator concerns: Report

Twitter rolls out Verified Organisations globally