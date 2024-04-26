In the digital age, big data often steals the spotlight. It's valuable because it helps businesses identify trends, measure performance, and make data-driven decisions. But there's another form of data that might be even more helpful for gaining deeper insights—thick data.

Unlike big data, which focuses on statistics and patterns, thick data delves into the human stories and experiences behind those numbers. Companies like Netflix and LEGO have discovered that thick data can lead to groundbreaking insights and innovative business strategies.

In this article, we'll examine their case studies and explore why thick data is the secret ingredient for deeper insights.

The Power of Thick Data

Thick data is qualitative in nature and often comes from in-depth research methods like interviews, observations, and ethnography. It adds context to big data, allowing you to understand the "why" behind the trends. While big data might tell you that people are watching more TV shows, thick data reveals why they are watching those shows and what drives their behavior.

Netflix: Discovering the Binge Culture

Netflix, the streaming giant, has been at the forefront of the entertainment industry. While big data provided insights into what viewers watched, Netflix realised it needed a deeper understanding of why they watched. To gain this insight, Netflix turned to thick data and enlisted the help of anthropologist Grant McCraken.

McCraken lived with Netflix users across the globe, immersing himself in their daily lives to understand their viewing patterns, domestic culture, and offline relationships. His ethnographic approach revealed that users didn't just watch TV shows; they binge-watched entire seasons. What's more, they didn't feel guilty about it—they enjoyed the immersive experience.

Netflix's algorithms suggested how users interacted with the platform, but McCraken's thick data research provided context and depth to those interactions. This revelation that viewers loved binge-watching led Netflix to embrace the "binge culture," releasing entire seasons at once. The move revolutionised how people consumed entertainment and contributed to Netflix's rapid success.

LEGO: Rekindling Imagination

LEGO, the iconic toy company, faced a major crisis in the early 2000s. It had ventured into action figures and other non-traditional toys, losing touch with its core audience. To understand where it had gone wrong, LEGO embarked on a major qualitative research project, studying children in five major global cities.

By observing hours of video recordings of children playing with LEGO bricks, the company discovered a critical insight: children valued the play experience and the process of creating. They didn't necessarily need action figures or predefined characters—they wanted to use their imagination to build and explore. This finding led LEGO to shift its focus back to its traditional building blocks, emphasising creativity and imagination.

Thick data saved LEGO from the brink of collapse. By reconnecting with the emotional needs of children, the company regained its footing and became one of the most successful toy brands in the world. Thick data's ability to uncover the deeper motivations behind customer behavior was key to LEGO's turnaround.

Why Thick Data Matters

Thick data adds a human touch to big data, helping businesses and researchers connect with their audience on a deeper level. Here are some reasons why thick data is essential:

Understanding Customer Behavior: Thick data helps you understand why customers behave the way they do. This deeper understanding can guide product development, marketing strategies, and customer service improvements.

Uncovering Hidden Trends: While big data reveals patterns, thick data uncovers the reasons behind them. This leads to more accurate interpretations and better decision-making.

Improving User Experience: Thick data provides insights into user experiences, allowing businesses to design products and services that truly meet customer needs.

Enhancing Communication: Thick data can be used to craft compelling stories for marketing campaigns, brand storytelling, and internal communication.

How to Use Thick Data

To get started with thick data, you need curiosity and a willingness to engage with people. Here are some ways to use thick data to gain deeper insights:

Conduct Interviews: Talk to customers, employees, or stakeholders to understand their experiences and viewpoints. Open-ended questions can lead to valuable insights. Observe and Participate: Visit places where your customers gather and observe their behavior. You can also participate in activities to gain a firsthand understanding. Use Ethnography: Ethnography involves studying people in their natural environment. This approach provides rich insights into their daily lives and routines. Analyse Customer Feedback: Customer reviews, surveys, and social media comments are excellent sources of thick data. Analyse this feedback to identify trends and patterns. Create Personas: Based on your research, create detailed personas representing different segments of your audience. This helps you tailor your products and marketing to specific needs.

Combining Thick Data with Big Data

Thick data is most powerful when combined with big data. While big data provides the patterns and trends, thick data adds context and human stories. Here's how to use both:

Identify Patterns with Big Data : Use big data to identify trends, such as sales figures, website analytics, or social media metrics.

: Use big data to identify trends, such as sales figures, website analytics, or social media metrics. Add Context with Thick Data : Once you have the patterns, use thick data to understand the reasons behind them. This deeper understanding helps you make more informed decisions.

: Once you have the patterns, use thick data to understand the reasons behind them. This deeper understanding helps you make more informed decisions. Validate Hypotheses : If you have a hypothesis based on big data, use thick data to validate or refine it. This ensures your conclusions are grounded in real-world experiences.

: If you have a hypothesis based on big data, use thick data to validate or refine it. This ensures your conclusions are grounded in real-world experiences. Communicate Findings Effectively: Use thick data to tell compelling stories that support your big data findings. This makes your insights more relatable and easier to understand.

Conclusion

Thick data is the secret ingredient for deeper insights. By focusing on human stories and experiences, you can understand the "why" behind the data. Companies like Netflix and LEGO have successfully used thick data to transform their business strategies, showing that this qualitative approach is invaluable.

If you want to gain a competitive edge, don't just rely on big data. Dive into thick data and discover the human stories that make the data come alive. This combination can lead to better business decisions and a stronger connection with your audience.