Solana Labs debuts Saga, a Web3-focused smartphone

Anatoly Yakovenko, Co-founder and CEO of ﻿Solana﻿, on Friday unveiled the launch of the Solana Mobile Stack (SMS) software ecosystem for Android at an event in New York. The firm also made announcements about its Web3 smartphone Saga, which will be released in 2023.

Anatoly Yakovenko, in a blog post, said, "It’s time for crypto to go mobile."

He added, "Less than a year ago, the Solana Labs engineering team started to re-imagine Web3 for mobile. We started from first principles and focused relentlessly on removing friction for self-custody. We’re now ready to lift the veil."

The Web3-focused smartphone will offer customers seamless cryptocurrency transactions and intends to help users with managing their digital assets, including tokens and NFTs.

Raj Gokal, Co-founder of Solana, said, "We chose the Saga name because the story of crypto is still being written; this is the next chapter of this narrative and we believe opening up crypto to mobile will lead to greater adoption, better understanding, and more opportunities."

The team at OSOM, an Android development company with experience in building hardware for companies like Google, Apple, and Intel, has partnered with Solana to design and manufacture the Saga.

Several crypto firms including Coral, FTX, Kiyomi/OpenEra, Magic Eden, Okay Bears, Orca, Phantom, StepN, have backed up the firm's announcement.

Solana isn't the first company to introduce a blockchain-integrated smartphone. Since 2018, there have been a number of attempts to build a blockchain-integrated smartphone. Some of the earliest attempts include HTC Exodus 1, Finney, Acute Angle, and Electroneum M1.