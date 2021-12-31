Entrepreneur, author, content creator, mentor, and influencer, Ankur Warikoo on the future of the workforce and how companies, especially startups, can strengthen productivity in a safe, secure, flexible, and easy manner.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Acknowledge the power of technology to grow your business sustainably: Ankur Warikoo
00:17:50
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Nurturing digital growth with app modernisation
00:53:05
The future of developer tools
00:42:32
Teaching the mantras of creating wealth in times of pandemic: Aditya and Harsh Goela share their journey
00:08:43
How Cloudbazaar paved the way for web professionals to invest in the future of eCommerce in India
00:00:58
From India for the World: Scaling with the Power of Cloud Native
00:04:57
Indian Fintech - Unlocking the $100 Billion Opportunity through Digital Platforms
00:01:50