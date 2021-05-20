Panel discussion about Decoding the logistics challenges in COVID with R S Subramanian,Senior VP and MD, DHL Express India Sanjay Rao, Senior VP - Supply Chain, Delhivery,Pushkar Singh, CEO & Co Founder, LetsTransport, Rakesh Munnanooru, Founder & CEO, WhistleDrive on this episode of #DailyDispatch
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 20th May 2021
00:35:10
