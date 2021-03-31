Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Domestic investment in India

IvyCap Ventures is one of the leading homegrown venture capital fund management companies in India, that has built an ecosystem around the global alumni of the country’s leading technology and business institutes. The company earned a whopping 22x return on its early-stage investment in Purplle in 2015. In this episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Vikram Gupta, Founder Managing Partner, IvyCap shares what this big win means for domestic capital in India, his views on the beauty e-commerce space, and the sectors they are currently looking to invest in.