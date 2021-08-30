While COVID-19 has disrupted every element of business, it has also demonstrated the critical importance of digital transformation. As the journey from crisis to continuity gets underway, the enablement of an agile, innovation-led mindset must be the end goal for any successful business.To show the way forward for Indian enterprises to unlock new efficiencies on the hybrid cloud, foster innovation, and provide superior consumer experiences with AI, NxtGen, and VMWare presents the CXO Diaries. In the first edition of CXO Diaries, industry leaders discuss the topic “ Leaving no stone unturned in digital transformation”. The session will bring to focus the need for businesses to embrace digital transformation and imbibe the essence of cutting edge technologies to stay ahead in the game.
Leaving no stone unturned in digital transformation
00:55:35
About the session
