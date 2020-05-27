Tech Strategies for Business Continuity
By Team YS
27th May 2020
- +0
Share on
- +0
Share on
Share on
Today, companies are being forced to re-evaluate business strategies and start operating in new ways. Their priorities have changed and business continuity risks have emerged a key challenge as business leaders are making unprecedented decisions in terms of processes, productivity, and security risks.
Watch Dharmendra Rangain, Chief Information Officer, India/SAARC Region at Cisco in conversation with YourStory’s Vishal Krishna about The CXO guide to Business Continuity: Putting Technology To Work For Business Continuity.
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.