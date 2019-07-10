Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer
Artificial Intelligence influencer Kartik Gada is featured in today's episode of Tech Talk With Anu. During his interview with Anu Deshpande, Kartik talks about specific ways in which Artificial Intelligence will impact our lives in the next 20 years, and his belief that continued technology deflation will lead to the need for Universal Basic Income and a route to fund it, rather than increased government debt.