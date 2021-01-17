This week, YS Weekender had a mixed bag of stories -- from entrepreneurship and a film review to food and wedding trends.

Alicia Souza

We got into a conversation with Benagluru-based illustrator Alicia Souza. Known for her fun, quirky and colourful illustrations on merchandise, she seeks inspiration from day-to-day activities.





Alicia recently launched her children's brand Auntie Alie, which features bedding and nursery essentials for children. Launched amidst the pandemic, Alicia hopes to be able to double Auntie Alie's collection, before thinking about the "where and when part of it".

Confident about the quality of the products, Alicia also plans to put Auntie Alie on the retail market and probably set up another boutique store.

Karan Gupta along with his father Raj Gupta, Founder of RG Biscosmetics

Under startup and entrepreneurship, we featured Delhi-based personal care brand Qraa Men. The men's grooming and personal care startup provides pure, botanical, chemical-free, and organic skin, hair, and bodycare products, that are rooted in ancient Ayurvedic practices.





The brand was founded in 2017 by Karan Gupta, and targets men between ages 18 and 30. The products are available on the brand’s own website, and on ecommerce platforms such as Nykaa, Purplle, Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Reliance, Metro Cash, and Dabur New You.





Founder Karan also suggests skincare hacks and suggestions for men.

The pandemic has also changed how weddings are organised.

Gone are the days of crowded, boisterous and lavish weddings. The pandemic has made way for small, intimate weddings.





Saurabh Goswami, Founder and Director of matchmaking platform Ultra Rich Match, says that the latest wedding trend of 2021 is backyard weddings. Saurabh says that backyard weddings are not just cost-effective, but also versatile. They let one celebrate in their own garden, while redecorating for different wedding functions.

For your weekly dose of entertainment, we reviewed Michelin star chef and celebrity judge Vikas Khanna's debut film, The Last Color, based on his book by the same name. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, The Last Color stars veteran actor Neena Gupta.





The film is subtle and soulful, and will make you question your social privilege.

Food for thought

Under the food category, functional nutritionist, Deepa Kannan, told us why iron is critical for one's mood and mental health.





A Yoga Acharya for almost two decades, Deepa said that iron is a component of the molecule haemoglobin found in your red blood cells. It is responsible for carrying oxygen throughout your body and is critical to how any cell within your body functions, including your brain.

She further broke down why iron deficiency impacts one's mood, the gut-brain connection, how iron deficiency triggers low mood, and where can get the requisite iron.

How can we forget about fashion? Designer Premal Badiani talks about the changes that are driving the luxury-goods sector. She spoke about how the luxury fashion sector has to face the inconvenient truth of an economic slowdown, led by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Premal focused on how ownership of luxury brands and luxurious experiences will change, and how fast fashion will make way for a positive shift towards eco-friendly, sustainable fashion.

Patishapta is like a sweet crepe prepared in Bengali households during Sankranti | Image source: Shutterstock

India also celebrated Makar Sankranti last week. The festival, observed to celebrate good harvest and sun's transition to Makara Rashi or Capricorn, is celebrated in various ways across the country.





Regions in different part of the country celebrate Makar Sankranti with different delicacies, marking the diversity of the country. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we took you on a visual food journey bringing to you the sweet Pongal of Tamil Nadu, Pithe of West Bengal, and Sarson ka Saag of Punjab.