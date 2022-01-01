5 Tips for a Healthier New Year 2022

New year, new hopes, new resolutions – here comes another year to kick-start new habits and adopt new goals. Although the spirits are dampened by the looming threat of Omicron, nevertheless certain habits can be adopted to make you feel better and help you stay healthier.

Over the last two years, people's perception of what it means to be healthy has shifted. It’s no longer just about being physically fit; it’s also a lot to do with one’s mental and emotional wellbeing.

At the end of every year, most of us make lofty fitness plans and health resolutions to make ourselves fitter and healthier. However, after January, most of these plans take a back seat. Therefore, it’s important to set realistic and achievable goals that are aligned with your lifestyle.

Here’s what you can do differently this year:

We are what we eat

You are what you eat. We have realised the essence of this proverbial saying so well in COVID times. Eating well is not just about satisfying your hunger pangs. Your food habit and diet have a huge impact on your physical and mental well-being. A number of lifestyle diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart conditions stem from poor eating habits..

Healthy food, coloured fruits and vegetables, and food rich in antioxidants help strengthen our organs and immunity. Simple homecooked meals with a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, and dairy are so easy to make and so healthy for the body.

Exercise and movement

Work from home and staying indoors has taken a toll on us physically and mentally. Our bones, muscles, and lungs need a workout to stay healthy.

Fitness and breathing exercises can go a long way in keeping ourselves healthy and also fighting various infectious diseases. If you are someone who struggles to make time for exercise, here are a few easy to implement tips

Start small: Don’t set targets that bog you down. Keep it simple and set weekly goals.

Find a fitness buddy: If you find yourself lazy and lethargic to exercise, get a fitness buddy who can motivate you to do better

Opt for something that excites you: Find a fitness routine that you truly enjoy. It could be a relaxing session of yoga or an outdoor run. Make sure you enjoy what you do.

Work on your immunity

This is the tool that can be most useful to all of us in the current scenario. Our immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that defends the body against infection.

Regular activity and healthy food help in this. Certain vaccinations can be taken by children and adults to further prime the immune system and boost immunity.

Be proactive, not reactive

Gone are the times when we could ignore our aches and pains. Smaller issues can lead to bigger and more complex things.

If issues like back pain, knee pain are not treated on time, they can lead to damage of the concerned tissues and complete healing may not be possible. It is important to take physiotherapist or doctor consultation and address the problem early.

If you aren’t keen on stepping out, opt for home healthcare services where a physiotherapy specialist can visit you at home and recommend the necessary exercises and lifestyle changes to manage the pain.

Don’t delay those health checkups

It becomes difficult to control/treat issues once they are at an advanced stage. But course correction at an early stage is much easier. Vitamin deficiency and cholesterol derangements can be handled better if diagnosed early. Similarly, uncontrolled sugar levels can lead to damage to other systems.

Hence, it is important to have regular medical checks and be aware of the issues that the body is facing, so that they can be addressed on time.

We live in an age where a significant portion of our time is spent on binge-watching shows, and scrolling through social media.

Make a conscious effort to step away from digital screens once in a while. Spend some time outdoors, take a break from work, and involve yourself in activities that can help you rejuvenate, stay healthy, and be happy.

Edited by Teja Lele Edited by Teja Lele

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)