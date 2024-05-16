Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, a provider of integrated working spaces, has announced the price range for its forthcoming initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 364–383 per share.

As part of the offering, eligible employees will receive a discount of Rs 36 per share on reserved shares.

The minimum lot size will comprise 39 shares, with additional bids to be placed in multiples of this amount, according to Awfis.

The offer will consist of a mix of a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Awfis will offer fresh shares worth Rs 128 crore, lower than the Rs 160 crore value mentioned in the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus).

In the offer for sale segment, nearly 1.23 crore shares will be sold by promoter Peak XV Partners Investments V, along with shareholders Bisque Ltd and Link Investment Trust.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.)