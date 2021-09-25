With sustainability being the buzzword these days, people are more willing to go second hand – whether in the case of vintage clothes, renewed electronics, or luxury vehicles.

Delhi-based ﻿Big Boy Toyz﻿, one of India’s largest standalone pre-owned luxury car brands, has been cashing in on this trend since its launch in 2009.

“From the finest works of German engineering to standout Italian designs, from English automation to American classics, we have something for every keen and enthusiastic automobile aficionado. We offer an array of 31 exotic brands with 75 to 100 cars under one roof. We aim to get your adrenaline pumping and grab your attention!” shares Jatin Ahuja, Founder and Managing Director of Big Boy Toyz, in a candid chat with YS Weekender.

The inception

Born and brought up in Delhi, Jatin pursued his BTech degree in mechanical engineering from Maharshi Dayanand University, and believes it was this choice of course that acted as the catalyst for his growth in auto field.

He candidly shares that his parents were his security blanket, greatest strength, and role models. They encouraged his dream of becoming an entrepreneur from a young age. He went on to pursue an MBA from Delhi University to familiarise himself with the world of business and its practices.

“I have always been a self-driven person throughout my life. I have always had an eye of identifying business opportunities and cashing in on them. I believe this ability has brought me to where I am today.”

Automotives have always been Jatin’s biggest passion, fuelled by a desire to buy, drive, and sell the biggest cars from around the world. Having personally seen the gaps in the pre-owned luxury car segment he launched Big Boy Toyz, to create more transparency and orderliness in the used car market of India.

When asked the story behind the name, he shares, “In 2008, a few of my childhood friends and I were discussing a startup venture in the pre-owned automobile sector. The idea just came to me then, and I decided to call my new business Big Boy Toyz or BBT.”

Big Boy Toyz has a flagship store in Gurugram, and offers 31 luxury and exotic car brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Aston Martin, and more.

ALSO READ This private banker and his father have built a brand for manufacturing your dream luxury car

The growth story

When Jatin was barely 17 years old, he borrowed a sum of Rs 70,000 from his father to start this business. Aware of his passion for four-wheel drives, his father backed him.

“Since then, there has been no looking back. Now, we are a core team of 150 people, are home to 31 luxury car brands with over 150 quality checkpoints, and more than 7,600 happy customers," Jatin says.

"I believe that these assets have made us ready to conquer the world of pre-owned luxury cars. The business is now at its peak, which came after a rollercoaster ride of trials, tribulations, and relentless pursuit. Although we deal in luxury car brands, this profession and passion has taught me to be rooted and stay true to my legacy,” .

The team follows a three-pronged approach to source their luxury vehicles - through their dealer network; through their ‘BBT Squad’ initiative, which consists of a network of representatives across India who help in the sourcing of vehicles on a commission basis; and through digital organic reach from their website, app, and social media pages.

Though they have a flagship store in Gurugram, and showrooms in Mumbai and Hyderabad, their inventory is sold across the length and breadth of India.

Currently there are 31 luxury and exotic car brands on offer at Big Boy Toys. These include renowned brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati, and others in the same league.

Jatin ascribes the success of their brand to their reliable customer service, which has ensured that over 50 percent of their total sales come from repeat business every year.

By ensuring that customers are completely satisfied with the purchase experience, they keep them coming back for more. He says, “Every car we sell is a rewarding moment for us, but the biggest reward is when the customer is happy with our service.”

Over 45 percent of their sales take place online and the rest through word of mouth. With three showrooms in different geographical regions of India, Big Boy Toyz caters to a wide clientele pan-India.

As spending habits changed tremendously during the pandemic, the pre-owned car segment witnessed exponential growth.

Jatin points out that the pandemic pushed the second-hand car business to a point where there was an imbalance between supply and demand. With high-quality cars available at such affordable rates, people have become more inclined to buy imported cars that have been pre-owned, resulting in a major change in customer focus.

In fact, the used car market is predicted to register a CAGR of 15 percent from 2021 to 2026.

Jatin Ahuja says his passion for cars led him to launch Delhi-based pre-owned luxury car brand Big Boy Toyz

ALSO READ This luxury proptech startup helps people find their dream homes in dream destinations

Future plans

Big Boy Toyz completed 12 years in the luxury automobile sector on September 14, 2021. Having been part of the industry for this long, Jatin believes it is their pull strategy targeted at increasing demand for their luxury pre-owned cars, that gives them more insight into the exact needs of their customers.

The team posts details from their inventory of cars on social media, which enables them to reach the potential target audience in every part of the country. This, in turn, allows them to create a significant database through the high rate of incoming sales calls.

“We also have a strong track record of participating in Bollywood music releases, popular automotive events, media coverage, and other PR activities that augment the BBT brand name,” Jatin says.

To keep up with the times, they have recently launched a Big Boy Toyz app, as the used car market has seen tech-driven growth with increasing digital adoption. They are also leveraging their technology for auctions.

Jatin explains, “Post pandemic, car owners are setting up online buying experiences for their customers through apps. Technology has helped customers gather information about luxury cars in just a few clicks. We also have an app for contactless sales, speedy selling etc., intended to make information readily available to our customers.”