How UK universities foster an entrepreneurial mindset among students

UK universities are paving the way in building the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs in various fields, including healthcare, artificial intelligence, and fintech.

As per a new report by data analyst firm Beauhurst, UCL Business (UCLB), a subsidiary of University College London (UCL), has produced over 90 spinouts across diverse sectors ranging from energy to engineering through its investment funds offering, which includes UCL Technology Fund and Social Ventures Fund. UCLB has raised over £1.5 billion in investment for UCL spinouts since its establishment in 2006.

How do UK universities become a space for students to lay the foundation for their careers?

UK universities play a crucial role in laying the foundation for students' careers by providing a combination of academic excellence, state-of-the-art facilities, extensive research resources, and strong industry connections.

Globally renowned for their high academic standards and rigorous curricula, and the emphasis on critical thinking, UK universities prepare students for real-world challenges they may encounter in their careers. State-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge research resources enable international students to engage in hands-on learning experiences, and many UK universities collaborate closely with industries to design and update their curricula. This ensures that students are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge employers demand in the ever-evolving job market.

Practical and industry-focused modules often include internships, placements, or real-world projects, providing students with direct experience and enhancing their employability. All institutions actively foster connections with industry leaders through partnerships, guest lectures, and networking events.

Engaging in research projects or being part of research teams allows students to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical skills, and collaboration with professors on research initiatives can lead to published work, further boosting a student's credibility in their chosen field.

UK universities serve as dynamic ecosystems that combine academic excellence, cutting-edge facilities, strong industry ties, and global perspectives to empower students to lay the foundation for successful careers.

Business courses at UK universities

Business courses at UK universities, across undergraduate and postgraduate levels, are designed to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the dynamic world of business and entrepreneurship.

Business and management continue to dominate as the subject group with the highest number of students in UK higher education, and statistics reveal a compelling trend in student preferences. Of the approximately 2.5 million students across the sector, business and management accounted for 412,815 (16.3%) in the academic year 2019-20, showcasing its immense popularity. 159,230 of those business and management students were international – accounting for 39% of total business and management students and 28% of the entire international student population.

As the business landscape continues to evolve, the emphasis on these courses reflects a strategic commitment by UK universities to produce graduates who are academically proficient and well-equipped to drive innovation, lead successful enterprises, and contribute meaningfully to the economy's growth.

This international dimension not only enriches the academic experience for domestic students but also reinforces the global relevance and appeal of UK-based business education.

How does the UK Post-study Work Visa boost career opportunities for international students?

The UK Post-study Work Visa, officially known as the Graduate Route, is pivotal in significantly boosting career opportunities for Indian students. This visa, introduced in 2020, allows students who have completed a degree at a UK higher education institution to stay and work in the country for up to two years after graduation (or three years for doctoral graduates).

Indian students represent almost one-third of all sponsored study grants to main applicants, marking the highest proportion among various nationalities. According to official data from the UK Home Office, the year ending June 2023 saw a substantial increase in granted visas, reaching a total of 3.2 million – a remarkable 58% surge compared to the preceding year ending June 2022. Specifically, Indian nationals experienced a considerable rise in sponsored study visas, with 142,848 granted in the fiscal year ending June 2023. This marked a substantial 54% increase from the previous fiscal year, amounting to 49,883 more visas.

This extended post-study period offers a valuable opportunity for international students to apply the skills and knowledge acquired during their academic pursuits to real-world work scenarios. It allows them to gain practical experience and enhances their employability by providing a bridge between academic learning and professional application.

