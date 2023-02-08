Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu iconuniversity_logo
New
For Entrepreneurs
Resources
Partner with us
Write to the team
Request Partnership
Request a cohort
Enroll Now

Brevity and storytelling

By Debleena Majumdar
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 11 2023 06:22:37 GMT+0000
Brevity and storytelling
"For sale baby shoes never worn." Ernest Hemingway
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

How long do we really listen? Or read? With shortening attention spans, brevity is a key skill in storytelling. And for that, knowing what not to say, is as important as what to say.

Thankfully, authors have shown us the way through the flash fiction they write. In 6-10 words, they give us a beginning, a middle, an end, and a world of inspiration.

My favourite ones are:

"For sale baby shoes never worn." Ernest Hemingway

"Epitaph: Foolish humans. Never escaped earth." Vernor Vinge

Practical tip: Even if don't strive to be authors who have a penchant for word play, can the constraint of 6-10 words help in bringing brevity to real-life applications? From the tagline of your company to the opening line of your presentation. Try it. See what gets removed and what's really critical to include.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED’s FY22 loss more than doubles as co continues chasing growth

71 galleries, 14 cultural institutions: India Art Fair kicks off its 2023 edition in New Delhi

Drone maker ideaForge Technology files IPO papers with SEBI

Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as Alt Balaji heads

Daily Capsule
Workplace romance: Yay or nay?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Drone maker ideaForge Technology files IPO papers with SEBI

Nearly Rs 127 Cr released for Kisan Drone promotion

Data, creativity, trust: test your business creativity with Edition 72 of our quiz!

Workplace romance: Yay or nay?