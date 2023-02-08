Menu
Metaphors in Storytelling

By Debleena Majumdar
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 09 2023 11:45:19 GMT+0000
Metaphors in Storytelling
Metaphors help connect with a story
In the movie, The Big Short, (based on the book by Michael Lewis), the celebrated chef, Anthony Bourdain, explains Collateralized Debt Obligation in a highly "fishy" way:)

"OK, I'm a chef on a Sunday afternoon, setting the menu at a big restaurant. I ordered my fish on Friday, which is the mortgage bond that Michael Burry shorted. But some of the fresh fish don't sell. I don't know why. So, what am I going to do? Throw all these unsold fish, which is the BBB level of the bond, in the garbage, and take the loss? No way. Being the crafty and morally onerous chef that I am, whatever crappy levels of the bond I don't sell, I throw into a seafood stew. See, it's not old fish. It's a whole new thing! And the best part is, they're eating 3-day-old halibut. *That* is a CDO."

He used a metaphor to explain an esoteric concept. Does it work? Metaphors help connect with a story, through a known context. So next time we are explaining a complex idea, let's test the metaphor power?

One tip: keep the metaphor simple and visual and continue the connection between metaphor and your story throughout, not dropping it midway

