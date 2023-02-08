Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu iconuniversity_logo
New
For Entrepreneurs
Resources
Partner with us
Write to the team
Request Partnership
Request a cohort
Enroll Now

Narrative and Numbers in Storytelling

By Debleena Majumdar
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 09 2023 11:44:45 GMT+0000
Narrative and Numbers in Storytelling
One simple storytelling method is to look at the voice of the story.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Aswath Damodaran, noted valuation expert and professor, says in his book, Narrative and Numbers, that the valuation of the company is driven by the narrative you believe about it. That drives the assumptions and the reasoning behind the valuation.

Now, we have seen examples where the narrative and the numbers do not match. Is it all only understood post-facto?

The story is like the leading indicator of the company. If the story breaks, over time, that shows up, in the financials, in the loss of customer trust and more. But when you are within a system and tasked with communicating the story of the company, how do you do this? It gets murky.

One simple storytelling method is to look at the voice of the story. Imagine any well-known story. Now think of it being told from a different voice. The story remains the same. But does the tone and highlight change? Now, imagine telling the company's story from the customers' point of view. Removes a lot of what we call too-good-to-be-true statements in business parlance.

Possible to also adopt for businesses to avoid unreal illusions? 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as Alt Balaji heads

SaaS platform Rezolve.ai raises $11M in Series A round led by SIG Venture Capital

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal sees 'no need' to fill vacant senior-level roles

71 galleries, 14 cultural institutions: India Art Fair kicks off its 2023 edition in New Delhi

Daily Capsule
Gogoro’s India plans at full throttle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PayU's LazyPay, KreditBee, Kissht restored as MeitY lifts ban on select digital lending platforms

Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as Alt Balaji heads

At Torchbearers Inc, ace TT player Manika Batra and Gaurav Hinduja of Axio talk about finding your path to success

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 10, 2023)