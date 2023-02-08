Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu iconuniversity_logo
New
For Entrepreneurs
Resources
Partner with us
Write to the team
Request Partnership
Request a cohort
Enroll Now

Simplicity in Storytelling

By Debleena Majumdar
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 08 2023 10:02:48 GMT+0000
Simplicity in Storytelling
Simplicity is one of the best gifts for authentic storytelling.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Imagine, I tell you this- "I used a multi-tuned tool to process a starch resource." What am I even saying?

Translated to simple English, it means, I used a fork to eat a potato.

Simplicity is one of the best gifts for authentic storytelling. This is one of the most simple lessons in storytelling. Yet, jargons and obfuscations often keep us from getting there.

One way is to do a quick readability check (Flesch Kincaid Readability score) which gives an indication of how readable the text is. Lesser the score, the more readable the text. Scores less than 10 are considered good for a general business audience.

So next time we try to use storytelling at work, let's check for simplicity?

(P.S. This tested 7 on readability score.)

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as Alt Balaji heads

SaaS platform Rezolve.ai raises $11M in Series A round led by SIG Venture Capital

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal sees 'no need' to fill vacant senior-level roles

71 galleries, 14 cultural institutions: India Art Fair kicks off its 2023 edition in New Delhi

Daily Capsule
Gogoro’s India plans at full throttle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PayU's LazyPay, KreditBee, Kissht restored as MeitY lifts ban on select digital lending platforms

Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor step down as Alt Balaji heads

At Torchbearers Inc, ace TT player Manika Batra and Gaurav Hinduja of Axio talk about finding your path to success

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 10, 2023)