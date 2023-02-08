Simplicity in Storytelling

Imagine, I tell you this- "I used a multi-tuned tool to process a starch resource." What am I even saying?

Translated to simple English, it means, I used a fork to eat a potato.

Simplicity is one of the best gifts for authentic storytelling. This is one of the most simple lessons in storytelling. Yet, jargons and obfuscations often keep us from getting there.

One way is to do a quick readability check (Flesch Kincaid Readability score) which gives an indication of how readable the text is. Lesser the score, the more readable the text. Scores less than 10 are considered good for a general business audience.

So next time we try to use storytelling at work, let's check for simplicity?

(P.S. This tested 7 on readability score.)