Abu Dhabi launches initiative to boost procurement opportunities for SMEs

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 15 2023 10:08:51 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi launches initiative to boost procurement opportunities for SMEs
The initiative will act as an accelerator to provide training and mentorship programme to SMEs and startups.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has launched the Abu Dhabi SME Champion initiative to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups secure procurement opportunities from big private and public sector companies.

The initiative will serve as an accelerator to provide training and mentorship programme to startups and SMEs, and help them to compete in procurement pitches.

Four Abu Dhabi companies, namely Etihad Aviation Group, Aldar Properties, Emirates Steel Arkan Group, and Ittihad Papermill, committed to contribute $241 million (AED 7.5 million) each for the first phase of the programme as per a report by The National. These companies will work with selected SMEs during workshops and trainings.

Zoho invests AED 100M to expand in the UAE

The initiative will help these companies to scale their businesses and contribute to the economic growth of Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi SME Champion will also collaborate with the public and private sector to create awareness about the capabilities of SMEs as trusted suppliers.

The is in line with Abu Dhabi's aim to be home to 20 unicorns by 2030. The UAE as a whole has also aimed to develop over 8,000 SMEs and startups in the region.

In December 2022, the UAE launched the Future 100 initiative to support the startups in the sectors such as space, emerging technology and renewable energy.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Megha Reddy

