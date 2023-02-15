Zoho invests AED 100M to expand in the UAE
February 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 15 2023 08:15:57 GMT+0000
Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) companysaid it is investing AED 100 million or about $27.23 million for its expansion across the United Arab Emirates.
The announcement was made during the company's annual conference Zoholics Dubai. Co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu mentioned that the expansion will help the company integrate itself with the local community and be rooted in the local culture, according to Gulf Business.
Zoho will use the capital to ramp up hiring and expand upskilling programmes, localisation of products, and partnerships with organisations to help local businesses in their digitalisation efforts.
The company has partnered with various organisations in the region including the Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Culture, to provide businesses with enterprise technology. It has also partnered with educational institutes such as the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management to provide upskilling courses.
Since 2020, Zoho has helped more than 3,500 SMEs with its cloud technology through various partnerships. It also invested $1.22 million (AED 4.5 million) in upskilling initiatives for imparting digital literacy to over 200 students and more than 300 companies.
Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti
