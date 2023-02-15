Zoho invests AED 100M to expand in the UAE

Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) company ﻿Zoho﻿ said it is investing AED 100 million or about $27.23 million for its expansion across the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement was made during the company's annual conference Zoholics Dubai. Co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu mentioned that the expansion will help the company integrate itself with the local community and be rooted in the local culture, according to Gulf Business.

Zoho will use the capital to ramp up hiring and expand upskilling programmes, localisation of products, and partnerships with organisations to help local businesses in their digitalisation efforts.

1543 people loved this story Dubai's DEWA to become the first UAE entity to use ChatGPT

The company has partnered with various organisations in the region including the Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Culture, to provide businesses with enterprise technology. It has also partnered with educational institutes such as the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management to provide upskilling courses.

We have renowned media publishing houses for our press meet today to interact with our CEO and Co-Founder, @svembu #DoMoreWithZoho pic.twitter.com/HDRTAmrtzR — Zoho Middle East & North Africa (@ZohoMENA) February 14, 2023

Since 2020, Zoho has helped more than 3,500 SMEs with its cloud technology through various partnerships. It also invested $1.22 million (AED 4.5 million) in upskilling initiatives for imparting digital literacy to over 200 students and more than 300 companies.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



