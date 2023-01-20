Menu
AD Gaming, AA Meta to provide Web3 solutions to Abu Dhabi’s gaming ecosystem

By Nikita Bameta
January 20, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 20 2023 14:06:58 GMT+0000
AD Gaming, AA Meta to provide Web3 solutions to Abu Dhabi’s gaming ecosystem
The two parties will look to develop the regional metaverse industry, and make more job opportunities available to United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents exploring careers in this space. Globally, the metaverse industry is expected to yield revenues of $966 billion.
Abu Dhabi-based AD Gaming, a government-led initiative working towards making Abu Dhabi a global gaming hub, has entered into an agreement with Metaverse and Web3 firm AA Meta.


AA Meta will support local game developers turning existing strategies into Web3 businesses with the goal to provide Web3 solutions to the region's gaming ecosystem, a statement shared by the companies in Zawya read.


What will this agreement achieve?

The two parties will look to develop the regional metaverse industry, and make more job opportunities available to United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents exploring careers in this space. Globally, the metaverse industry is expected to yield revenues of $966 billion, the statement read.


Recently, AA Meta’s platform witnessed the launch of MMORPG Thunder Lands, a multiplayer online role-playing game. The game is available on PC as well as Android. In it, gamers are rewarded for the time that they spend playing. Through in-game activities, they can earn cryptocurrencies. AA Meta has also partnered with INFTY ART, a community-driven marketplace for digital collectibles and gamified loyalty programs that cater to brands, the company said.


AA Meta facilitates metaverse infrastructure and Web3 solutions aimed at enabling next-generation gaming. It uses this technology for its own projects, and also provides them to other gaming businesses. The company is planning to grow its active user base to over 50,000 by Q2 2023 and plans to achieve this by adding new games, it said.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

