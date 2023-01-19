ADNOC Distribution, TAQA set up mobility joint venture E2GO to bring charging infra to UAE

ADNOC Distribution and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has revealed plans to establish a mobility joint venture E2GO. This venture will build and operate electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and across the United Arab Emirates.





E2GO has been established to make it the principal provider of EV infrastructure across Abu Dhabi. It will play a critical role in delivering EV charging infrastructure across the region where an estimated 70,000 EV charging points and up to $200 million capital in expenditure are needed by 2030 to match the growing demand for EV infrastructure.





It will include a network of fast chargers at key locations. These locations will feature solutions including parking and tolling services, as well as related digital platforms to facilitate EV charging. These are aimed to improve customer service and tap into new revenue streams.





EV landscape of UAE

Over the years, EV demand in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has witnessed significant growth. It is projected to increase at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% between 2022 and 2028, as per the global electric mobility readiness index published in 2022.





ADNOC Distribution is one of the leading fuel distributors and convenience store operators in the UAE. It operates across the UAE. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, TAQA is a diversified utilities and energy group.





The agreement was unveiled during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023. It is supported by Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

