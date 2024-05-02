The journey of Dr Manjunath: From IT professional to mind coach, igniting the fire of learning through reading

In a world where continuous learning is paramount for personal and professional growth, Dr Manjunath MS stands as a beacon of inspiration. Transitioning from a decade-long career in IT to becoming a renowned Mind Performance & Speed Reading Coach, his journey exemplifies the power of passion, perseverance, and the pursuit of knowledge.

Driven by the belief that "Readers are Leaders," Dr Manjunath embarked on a transformational journey fuelled by his thirst for knowledge. Despite finding himself in a career plateau, with limited prospects for growth, he refused to settle for mediocrity. Instead, he turned to books—immersing himself in non-fiction literature that offered insights into the strategies of successful individuals.

Recognising the need for change, he faced a pivotal decision about his future. Rather than succumbing to complacency, he chose to pursue his passion for learning with unwavering determination.

Transitioning from an engineer by profession to a psychology master’s student, Dr Manjunath embarked on a remarkable journey of self-discovery. Embracing coaching programmes under the guidance of top mentors from around the globe, he honed his expertise and eventually established his own coaching programme—Unstoppable Wisdom Academy.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Manjunath adapted his coaching programme to the virtual landscape, catering to a wider audience across India. His course, focusing on speed reading and memory mastery, addressed the common challenge of time constraints, empowering individuals to learn more effectively in less time.

Through his Read For Success Programme, he instilled a sense of discipline and commitment among his professional students, starting sessions as early as 5:30 AM—a testament to his dedication and passion for helping others succeed.

Driven by a mission to coach one million individuals in India through his "Inspire India to Read" initiative, Dr Manjunath emphasises the importance of continuous learning and taking action to achieve one's goals. His 5-R Strategy—Relearning, Right Mentorship, Right Balance of Mind, Reading Books, and Ready to Take Action—serves as a blueprint for success in both career and life.

Dr Manjunath's recently released book, "Unleash the Power of Reading," offers a practical guide to unlocking the brain's potential and maximizing the value one gets from every book, further solidifying his commitment to empowering individuals through the transformative power of reading. This book is not just a guide to speed reading, but a comprehensive toolkit for becoming a lifelong learner. Packed with practical exercises, actionable strategies, and inspiring anecdotes, "Unleash the Power of Reading" empowers individuals to unlock their full potential and achieve 10X results.

With over 1,00,000 professionals trained in the last 3-4 years, Dr. Manjunath's impact transcends boundaries. From coaching the Indian team for the World Memory Championship to being honoured by the Vice President, his contributions to the field of personal development are truly commendable.

As Dr Manjunath continues to inspire countless individuals on their journey toward personal and professional excellence, his message remains clear: "Keep learning something new to achieve newer results."

With each success story and each life transformed, Dr Manjunath's legacy of igniting the fire of learning through reading continues to thrive, shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

