Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has successfully launched its second nanosatellite 'DEWA SAT-2' aboard the Falcon 9 rocket of SpaceX. The launch was carried out from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA.

Emiratis designed and developed the 6U nanosatellite, in collaboration with NanoAvionics in Lithuania, at

DEWA’s Research and Development Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The nanosatellite features a high-resolution camera (4.7 metres) that will be utilised for missions involving Earth observation, according to a press release shared by Zawya. The camera facilitates continuous line-scan imaging in seven spectral bands from an estimated 500km orbit. The nanosatellite also comprises Infrared equipment for measuring greenhouse gases.

DEWA’s Space-D programme was launched in January 2021.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, noted that the programme is aimed at enhancing the operations, maintenance, and planning of the organisation's networks through nanosatellites and remote sensing technologies. Additionally, it is also focused on training Emiratis specialised in the usage of space technologies, in water as well as electricity networks.

Al Tayer said that DEWA aims to use nanosatellite technology to back its cloud computing network, improving the digitisation of energy and water networks. The idea is to advance the efficiency of planning, operation and preventive maintenance involved in the production, transmission and distribution divisions, as well as power stations, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and smart grids.

Overall, the approach is anticipated to reduce costs and enhance the investment of DEWA’s assets. It is also expected to help develop use cases contributing to upgrade the global utility sector.

DEWA SAT-1 was launched last year, in January. With the launch, it became the first utility across the globe to use nanosatellites to improve operations, maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks, added the statement. It was designed and developed at DEWA’s Research and Development Centre.

The combined utilisation of DEWA SAT-2 images and Internet of Things (IoT) measurements from DEWA SAT-1 will help the organisation enhance the operational performance of power generation and water desalination plants through the provision of accurate estimates of seawater temperature and salinity, red-tide detection, fog monitoring and forecasting.





