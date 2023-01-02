Kuwait is set to launch its first satellite ‘Kuwait Sat-1’

A space rocket, carrying the First Kuwaiti Satellite (Kuwait Sat-1) is set to launch into space from Florida, United States of America. The launch is scheduled for January 3, 2023, per a report from Fast Company Middle East.





The satellite would disengage from the rocket and spread its wings—these wings are equipped with solar-powered batteries that will help it operate in space, says Dr Ahmed Al-Kandari, the operator director at the National Project for the Kuwait Sat-1 mission.





This satellite could send its first message in four hours and two minutes post the launch via the signal received at a station in Kuwait University, he added.





Plans for this sattelite were first revealed by Dr Hala Al-Jassar director, National Project for Kuwait’s First Educational Satellite and teaching faculty, Kuwait University during World Space Week (October 4-10, 2022) that the launch was a part of the national project for the first Kuwait satellite (Kuwait Sat-1).





This project funded by Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences, is supported by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences in partnership with the Colleges of Sciences and Engineering and Petroleum.

