Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Kuwait is set to launch its first satellite ‘Kuwait Sat-1’

By Nikita Bameta
January 02, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 02 2023 13:27:20 GMT+0000
Kuwait is set to launch its first satellite ‘Kuwait Sat-1’
According to Dr Ahmed Al-Kandari, the Operator Director at the National Project for the first Kuwaiti satellite, the satellite could send its first message in four hours and two minutes post the launch via the signal received at a station in Kuwait University.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A space rocket, carrying the First Kuwaiti Satellite (Kuwait Sat-1) is set to launch into space from Florida, United States of America. The launch is scheduled for January 3, 2023, per a report from Fast Company Middle East.


The satellite would disengage from the rocket and spread its wings—these wings are equipped with solar-powered batteries that will help it operate in space, says Dr Ahmed Al-Kandari, the operator director at the National Project for the Kuwait Sat-1 mission.


This satellite could send its first message in four hours and two minutes post the launch via the signal received at a station in Kuwait University, he added.


Plans for this sattelite were first revealed by Dr Hala Al-Jassar director, National Project for Kuwait’s First Educational Satellite and teaching faculty, Kuwait University during World Space Week (October 4-10, 2022) that the launch was a part of the national project for the first Kuwait satellite (Kuwait Sat-1).


This project funded by Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences, is supported by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences in partnership with the Colleges of Sciences and Engineering and Petroleum.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato's CTO Gunjan Patidar steps down

Top 15 startup stories of 2022

10 entrepreneurship books of 2022 on the highs and lows of building a startup

OYO saw over 4.5 lakh bookings on New Year's eve: Founder Ritesh Agarwal

Daily Capsule
The comeback kid: Corporate travel
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zomato's CTO Gunjan Patidar steps down

Betting on outcomes of games will not be allowed; rules expected in Feb: MoS IT

OYO saw over 4.5 lakh bookings on New Year's eve: Founder Ritesh Agarwal

ShareChat's revenue rise 4.3 times for FY22

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 2, 2023)

Indian economy poised for further growth in 2023 despite global headwinds