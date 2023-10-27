Dubai to host EarthSoul Festival 2023 to celebrate sustainability with music, art

EarthSoul Festival 2023 is set to grace Dubai from December 8-10 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. The eco-conscious music festival, in alignment with the UAE's declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, promises a dynamic fusion of music, art, creativity, and environmental advocacy.

The three-day extravaganza will feature a lineup of over 20 international and local artists, delivering not only entertainment but a powerful message on marine conservation and the battle against plastic pollution.

It offers a variety of experiences beyond the musical performances, including workshops, wellness sessions and panel discussions on marine conservation and plastic pollution. The festival's immersive art and decor installations, made from recycled materials, aim to educate and inspire a greener way of life, engaging the senses and fostering a deeper understanding of environmental challenges.

Headlining the festival are globally acclaimed artists, including English popstar Anne Marie, Moroccan singer-songwriter RedOne, Turkish sensation Mustafa Ceceli, and Indian hard rock group Girish and the Chronicles, Arqam, December Avenue, Girish and the Chronicles, Benny Dayal, Funktuation, Nouaman Belaiachi, Riar Saab, Shae Gill from Pasoori fame, and Young Stunners, among others.

EarthSoul Festival 2023

"This event will be a memorable experience that transcends entertainment to become a call to action, a celebration of creativity, and a testament to the importance of sustainability," Pragna Vaya, Managing Director at Orbit Events, the festival organiser, said.

The festival's commitment to sustainability extends to its stage, art installations, and setup, all meticulously crafted using old, discarded, recycled, and upcycled materials. The "reduce, reuse, recycle" philosophy takes centre stage, exemplifying environmental responsibility.

“The event beckons eco-conscious individuals, music and art enthusiasts, and advocates to unite, while upholding the leave ‘no trace policy’, entailing a deep commitment to the sustenance and preservation of our Earth. It serves as an inclusive platform, bridging communities, initiating crucial conversations, and empowering individuals to make a tangible impact on our planet,” she further said.

EarthSoul Festival serves as an inclusive platform for communities to unite, engage in crucial conversations, and make a tangible impact.

In addition to the music, the festival offers a rich tapestry of experiences, including workshops, wellness sessions, and panel discussions on marine conservation and plastic pollution. Immersive art and decor installations, made from recycled materials, aim to captivate the senses and educate, inspiring a greener way of living.

1675 people loved this story UAE proptech Keyper raises $6.5M in seed funding round

The University Art Contest, aligned with the theme 'Oceans of Change,' showcases the creative works of students from Dubai's top universities and design schools. This contest mirrors the focus of COP28 in Dubai and supports marine conservation and plastic pollution reduction.

The festival market, food truck zone, eco-markets, and vibrant eco-village further enrich the experience. Notable partners and sponsors have enthusiastically endorsed the event, including Dubai Calendar, Dubai Shopping Festival, JA Resorts and Hotels, and Wealth of Wellness. The festival's mission partners Bye Bye Plastic aim to lead a plastic-free transition and collaborate with global and local NGOs to offset the carbon footprint.

EarthSoul Festival 2023 is not merely a music festival; it's a harmonious blend of art, entertainment, and environmental consciousness, setting a powerful precedent in the UAE's Year of Sustainability.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected].



