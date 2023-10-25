UAE proptech Keyper raises $6.5M in seed funding round

Keyper, a UAE-based digital real estate investment management platform, has raised $6.5 million in a seed funding round led by Access Bridge and Vivium Holdings.

The round saw participation from players including venture capital firm MEVP, renowned tech investor Jabbar Internet Group, key players in the real estate ecosystem, and a group of strategic angel investors, as per Wamda.

The capital will be used to expedite the growth and expansion of its rent facilitation and property management capabilities.

"This seed funding significantly accelerates our growth trajectory, empowering us to deliver a seamless, transparent, and data-driven real estate experience for all stakeholders," said Omar Abu Innab, Co-founder and CEO of Keyper.

Founded in 2022 by Innab and Walid Shihabi, Keyper is a property management platform that enables tenants to track expenses, gives investors access to real estate portfolios, and as well as offers data-driven insights.

The Dubai-based platform has onboarded more than 2,100 freehold residential units valued at more than $1.22 billion, and has attracted 800 landlords since its inception.

It also launched its 'Rent Now Pay Later' product, allowing tenants to pay rent in monthly instalments using credit cards.

The product has generated over 5,900 applications, representing over $104 million in annual rent demand. Keyper has also introduced 'Upfront Rent' for landlords, allowing them to receive the full year's rent in a single upfront payment, eliminating default risk.

The company also offers embedded property and tenant management services for the duration of the lease.





