Dubai launches initiative to train 1,000 Emiratis and develop apps: Reports

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has launched the 'Apply in Dubai' initiative.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position as a leader in the smart applications market in the next three years, as per media reports from the region.

With this, predominant areas will be discovered and development plans will be aided to encourage the UAE residents in building the nation's digital vision.

Young innovators and developers are expected to benefit from an incubating environment.

Young innovators and developers are expected to benefit from an incubating environment.

Supervised by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the initiative will train a group of UAE nationals in collaboration with tech firms and the private sector in Dubai. It is also supported by various government institutions and departments.

The goal is to train and qualify 1,000 Emiratis to create novel working methods and applications, triple the overall number of app developers by 2025, and aid 100 new national projects by offering their apps in digital stores over the next two years.

This step falls in line with Dubai's aim of becoming a global digital sector leader.

Those interested in starting digital projects within "Apply in Dubai" can visit this link.





