Uniqus Consultech, which focuses on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and accounting and reporting consultation, has secured $10 million in a Series B funding round led by Nexus Ventures, with participation from Sorin Investments.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to fuel its next phase of growth. In just over a year since its inception, ﻿Uniqus﻿ has expanded to eight cities globally, boasting a team of over 350 professionals and serving more than 150 clients.

Uniqus has recently launched an AI Assistant for financial reporting and ESG, and a tech platform for ESG data management.

"Our clients have been encouraging us to explore adjacent solutions and high-quality talent has been approaching us with new capabilities. The current round of funding will enable us to expand our solutions portfolio, explore new markets, and further accelerate our growth plans," Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus, said.

Uniqus Consultech was co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and has operations in the US, India, and the Middle East.

"The company’s chosen markets of India, the US, and the Middle East all offer significant opportunities either due to their growth potential or their absolute size. The Uniqus team has continued to demonstrate their ability to execute to seize the significant opportunities before them,” Sorin Investments’ Sanjay Nayar said.

"The company's unique cloud delivery model coupled with proprietary technology is a game-changer for clients. Uniqus leverages both technology and people to deliver a holistic and compelling value proposition for clients. We are delighted to see a new global tech-enabled consulting company take shape," said Anup Gupta from Nexus Ventures.