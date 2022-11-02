Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

After Saudi, fintech major Clear expands ops to UAE, Bahrain, Oman

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 02, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 02 2022 05:15:21 GMT+0000
After Saudi, fintech major Clear expands ops to UAE, Bahrain, Oman
Fintech online taxation and software company Clear has announced it is looking to expand in the five GCC countries--UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. The startup has already achieved significant milestone and business growth in Saudi Arabia in 2021.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fintech online taxation and software company Clear has announced that it is looking to expand in the five GCC countries--UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. The startup has already achieved significant milestones and business growth in Saudi Arabia.


Clear has onboarded over 200 large enterprise customers to drive its expansion in the Middle East. The startup already has some large conglomerates with over 20 group companies and over 1,000 retail outlets.


Clear started its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), following its $75 million fundraise last year, by launching invoicing and taxation products for medium to large enterprises. The cloud-based e-invoicing product has a scalability of millions of transactions per day, 99.9% uptime, and API infrastructure-based connectivity to multiple billing platforms and ERPs. 


Sharing his insights on Clear’s GCC expansion, Rohit Razdan, Chief Business Officer, Clear, said, “GCC countries are launching a range of digital-first initiatives as part of their “digital economy” vision. As the scale of digitisation increases, businesses are meticulously following all the tax and compliance regulations mandated by the government and showing a high willingness to comply with the evolving regulations. However, most of them are looking for high-quality solutions, which are continuously updated with new regulations. We believe that Clear is well-positioned to launch cutting-edge products in such markets and play a meaningful role in helping businesses become compliant. Our new products can also help businesses bridge this gap and embrace the changes, as they can be integrated with most accounting/ invoicing systems and ERPs. We also plan to work with local solution providers to power thousands of businesses to simplify their financial lives.”


The company stated that as part of Vision 2030 envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the government is launching various digital-first initiatives that will transform the Kingdom. Under his regime, organisations have become more inclined to adopt newer technology.


The fintech firm directed a significant amount of its investment to localisation of the product suite, including Arabic language support, cloud infrastructure setup inside the Kingdom, and customisation of the product as per local business needs. The company has also invested heavily in brand-building. 


Similar to India, Clear is working very closely with government bodies like ZATCA (Tax authority of Saudi Arabia) to launch suitable products for the enterprise needs, including VAT compliance, Accounts Payables and Receivables automation and B2B payments in the next few quarters.


While Oman has announced its e-invoicing mandate to go live in the second half of 2023, Bahrain is expected to follow suit and launch by January 2024. Clear will launch its e-invoicing solutions in these countries in the coming months. The fintech company is well-positioned to help businesses in digital payments, digitisation of business processes, government mandates on digitisation of tax and compliance, and overall increasing adoption of cloud-based technology solutions. 

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)

Meet the most promising ML startups selected for this year’s cohort at ML Elevate

Gurugram startup OnlyGood leverages blockchain to track carbon footprints

Daily Capsule
Report card: Startup funding in October
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Leverage the benefit of dynamic asset allocation with Axis Balanced Advantage Fund

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)

[Funding roundup] MoEVing, AlmaBetter, Shivalik Small Finance Bank raise fresh capital

Cloud based SaaS technology provider Amagi raises $100M in a round led by General Atlantic

Startups for Middle India: stories and success tips for the next 500 million customers

Freshworks reports 33% jump in Q3 revenue on rise in new customer acquisition