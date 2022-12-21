Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Fintech, foodtech shine in Forbes list of 50 most-funded startups in MENA

By Nikita Bameta
December 21, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 21 2022 14:27:08 GMT+0000
Fintech, foodtech shine in Forbes list of 50 most-funded startups in MENA
The 50 most funded startups in MENA this year raised nearly $3.2 billion in total funding.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Forbes Middle East has released its annual list of the 50 most-funded startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.


The startups mentioned in the MENA list this year have raised nearly $3.2 billion in total funding—an increase from $3 billion raised in 2021.

The top 10 in the list account for $1.9 billion in capital raise. Overall, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands first with 22 of its startups secured close to $1.8 billion, which makes up over 60% of the list's overall funding.

Saudi Arabia comes second with a total fundraise of $520.4 million, followed by Egypt with a sum of $248.6 million.

1306 people loved this story

Saudi sovereign wealth fund in talks to acquire Egyptian bank for $600M

In terms of sectors, foodtech stood in terms of the most capital raised, which equals $874.9 million in total funding. Further, fintech and ecommerce were the "most represented sectors" in the list, with 13 and 11 entries respectively.


Out of the 50 listed startups, 19 are newcomers including fintech firm PostPay.


Overall, cloud kitchen operator Kitopi raised a total of $804 million. Next came agritech business Pure Harvest Smart Farms bagging $272 million. STARZPLAY, a subscription video-on-demand service platform, stood third with $150 million and fintech platform Tabby came fourth with $130 million in total.


Overall, the ranking features 112 co-founders and 10 solo founders.

To qualify for the list, the startups had to be no more than seven years old. In addition, they had to have raised a minimum of $15.5 million in total funding. The cut-off set for funding was December 20, 2021.


Startups that acquired, merged, or went public in stock markets did not qualify for the evaluation.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

New COVID outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet

YouTube's Courses to offer structured learning on the platform

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

Mensa Brands acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet

Daily Capsule
Road ahead for India’s logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ansys forms partnership with TCS for EV tech

BYJU’S denies allegation of buying phone numbers of children, threatening parents

New COVID outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet

Bajo Foods, What’s Up Wellness, Octanom raise early-stage deals

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

D2C Startup Beco raises $3M in Series A round led by Rukam Capital