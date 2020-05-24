JioMart launches in 200 locations as Reliance takes on Bigbasket, Amazon, others in ecommerce

Less than a month after starting a WhatsApp Ordering Service in Navi Mumbai, Reliance has rolled out JioMart widely.





The ecommece platform, which Reliance calls a "single virtual store", will deliver products in 200 towns and cities in India, including metros, Tier I and II locations.





With JioMart, Reliance takes on Amazon Fresh, Bigbasket, Grofers, and online grocery operations of Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, etc. It combines Reliance Retail's sourcing power with Jio Platforms' online reach to offer daily essentials and other consumer goods.





JioMart claims that it is selling goods at "minimum five percent below the MRP". Product discounts can sometimes go up to even 20 percent and 30 percent.









Reliance states on the JioMart website,





"We offer you convenience of shopping everything that you need for your home - be it fresh fruits and vegetables, rice, dals, oil, packaged food, dairy items, frozen foods, pet foods, household cleaning items, and personal care products from a single virtual store."





To check if JioMart is serviceable in a particular area, users have to enter the pin code. JioMart is currently available only on the web; the mobile app is yet to launch.





Analysts estimate that JioMart, which Reliance has termed 'Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan', would have a reach of close to 400 million users. This can be leveraged to cross-sell and upsell from across categories under Jio Prime (which includes a host of Jio offerings).





JioMart had earlier announced that its catalogue would include over 50,000 products.









Sanchit Vir Gogia, Founder and CEO, Greyhound Research, says,





"Essentially with JioMart what you are looking at is an equally strong alternative to Amazon.in that doesn’t have to its advantage the ability to rope in fresh customers by way of offering cheap data plans."





JioMart has outlined in its Terms & Conditions section that cash-on-delivery orders placed on the platform will have a maximum order value of Rs 20,000.





For card-on-delivery payments, a mobile EDC (electronic data capture) machine will be made available at the customer's doorstep to facilitate payment by credit/debit card.





The platform will also accept 'food coupons on delivery' (including Sodexo, and others.)





However, JioMart clarifies that,





"Food coupons shall be accepted at the sole discretion of Reliance against value of ready to eat/certain category of food items on the invoice at the time of delivery of products at the delivery location. Items permissible for purchase through food coupons shall change without prior notice, and you shall have the option to cancel the item/order or shall pay in cash or card."





JioMart customers will also have access to regular online modes of payment, including net banking, mobile wallets, credit and debit cards.