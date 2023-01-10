Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

TONOMUS Venture Studio launches new metaverse-focused competition

By Nikita Bameta
January 10, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 10 2023 12:09:09 GMT+0000
TONOMUS Venture Studio launches new metaverse-focused competition
Through the competitions, TONOMUS Venture Studio aims to support global entrepreneurship, and ventures and investments that enhance the overall entrepreneurial landscape.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

TONOMUS Venture Studio has announced a new metaverse-focused venture competition—the Metaverse New Venture Competition.


The call for submission for the competition commenced on January 5 and will stay open for six weeks.


Through the competition, the studio aims to foster global entrepreneurship and give way to ventures and investments that enhance the overall entrepreneurial landscape, it said in a statement.


The Metaverse New Venture Competition is the first among a series of competitions.


With the competitions, the idea is to generate newer ways of community living and multi-sectorial cognitive technologies that empower humankind as well, the company said.


The venture competitions will be based on the cognitive ecosystem. This includes Web3, hyperconnectivity, hyperscale data centres, computing capability, data privacy, intelligent analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, networking equipment and cloud infrastructure, digital twin technology, gaming, and so on.


The aim of the competitions is to discover ideas that strengthen metaverse across industries ranging from tourism, and enterprise training to arts and culture, the company said.


Up to 20 semifinalist teams will receive personalised coaching by experts from the TONOMUS Venture Studio.


Additionally, up to four winning teams will be extended an invitation to a 12-week programme where their ideas will be incubated with the TONOMUS Venture Studio.


TONOMUS is the first subsidiary of NEOM and the studio is its venture-building and investing engine. It is also a multinational conglomerate of cognitive technologies that aid an ecosystem of cognitive technologies.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The change starts from here...

SaaS startup Actyv.ai raises $7M in Pre-Series A round

Proptech startup Brick&Bolt raises $10M from Accel and Celesta Capital

Tata Group in talks to takeover Wistron Corp's Bengaluru plant: Report

Daily Capsule
Fireside’s new gameplan
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India networking products market grows 21.6% in Q3 2022

BrowserStack India’s operating revenue, profit grow nearly 60% in FY22

SaaS startup Actyv.ai raises $7M in Pre-Series A round

Unacademy's Relevel lays off another 40 employees

upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan Steps down

BharatPe, Hitachi Payment Services get RBI nod for payment aggregator license