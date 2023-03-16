Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

UAE's almentor raises $10M in a pre-Series C funding round

By Sindhu Kashyaap
March 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Mar 16 2023 17:43:39 GMT+0000
UAE's almentor raises $10M in a pre-Series C funding round
almentor will use the funds to increase its investments in the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment and expansion into Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement. As per the startup, its target is a market of 400 million Arabic speakers who do not have access to educational content.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

UAE based edtech company almentor has raised $10 million in Pre-Series C funding led by e&capital. Existing investors like Sawari Ventures, Egypt Ventures, Partech, Endure Capital, and Sango Capital, also participated in the round.

almentor will use the funds to increase its investments in the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment and expansion into Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement. As per the startup, its target is a market of 400 million Arabic speakers who do not have access to educational content.

Recently, almentor made several key hires like Sonia Lekhal, who was Chief Marketing Officer at OSN, VP of Digital Marketing at Emirates and Regional Marketing Director at Souq.com, Adel Khalil who was VP Engineering at Talabat.

Others include Sally Metwally, who was with ITWORX, Misr El Kheir Foundation and TIEC, Tharwat Ibrahim, who was at ExxonMobil Egypt, and Ahmed Faysal, the Chief Content Production Officer.

A key milestone for almentor will be to empower over 10 million learners, Dr. Ihab Fikry, co-founder and CEO of Almentor, and Mr Ibrahim Kamel, co-founder and COO, said in a statement.

Founded in 2016, almentor has 950 mentors on board till date who have made over 1000 online courses for corporates, government bodies, and individuals. It has launched monthly and annual subscription plans where the learners get unlimited access to a library of over 700 courses on topics, the statement read.

e& capital's investment into almentor is towards capitalise the economic opportunity offered by the region, Eddy Farhat, Vice President of the firm said in a statement.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

ChatGPT Plus subscription now available in India

Apple to unveil flagship India store in Mumbai in April

PhonePe raises $200M in additional funding from Walmart

What happened with Silicon Valley Bank?

Daily Capsule
Truecaller doubles down on India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Apple to unveil flagship India store in Mumbai in April

ChatGPT Plus subscription now available in India

Join AWS fireside chat with Vedantu founders to know how Indian edtechs are revolutionising academics globally

PhonePe raises $200M in additional funding from Walmart