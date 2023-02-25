Menu
The UAE's Yahsat and Bayanat collaborate to develop space programme

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 25, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 25 2023 09:46:15 GMT+0000
The UAE's Yahsat and Bayanat collaborate to develop space programme
The space programme would improve earth observation capabilities within the UAE.
Artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Bayanat and the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) have signed an agreement to develop an in-country space programme to improve the UAE's earth observation capabilities.

The partnership, announced at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, will focus on developing a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and optical imagery satellite capabilities, according to Gulf Business.

1272 people loved this story

Keep the jargon aside: How Liminal is making it easier for businesses to understand and adopt digital assets in MENA

Bayanat, owned by Abu Dhabi's G42 and founded in 2018, provides earth observation solutions.

Yahsat is a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment that offers multi-mission satellite services. It has expertise in remote sensing technology and earth observation. The company had an initial public offering worth $731 million in July 2021.

In 2022, Yahsat partnered with Hub71 to accelerate startup technology adoption.

The UAE has increased its investments in the spacetech sector. In July, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed announced an $817 million fund to support the sector. Along with the fund, a new initiative was also launched to develop radar satellites.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

