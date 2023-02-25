The UAE's Yahsat and Bayanat collaborate to develop space programme

Artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Bayanat and the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) have signed an agreement to develop an in-country space programme to improve the UAE's earth observation capabilities.

The partnership, announced at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, will focus on developing a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and optical imagery satellite capabilities, according to Gulf Business.

Bayanat, owned by Abu Dhabi's G42 and founded in 2018, provides earth observation solutions.

Yahsat is a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment that offers multi-mission satellite services. It has expertise in remote sensing technology and earth observation. The company had an initial public offering worth $731 million in July 2021.

In 2022, Yahsat partnered with Hub71 to accelerate startup technology adoption.

The UAE has increased its investments in the spacetech sector. In July, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed announced an $817 million fund to support the sector. Along with the fund, a new initiative was also launched to develop radar satellites.





