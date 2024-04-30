Aditya Agarwal is stepping down as the chief financial officer (CFO) at ﻿Flipkart﻿ company ﻿Cleartrip﻿ after nine years due to personal reasons.

Agarwal, who served as the travel company's CFO since 2020 and previously held the position of head of corporate strategy and M&A, made significant contributions to the merger and integration of Cleartrip into Flipkart Group.

Following his departure, the company has appointed Akshat Mishra as the new head of the business finance division. According to Cleartrip, Mishra has eight years of experience within the Flipkart Group and two years in the Cleartrip Business Finance team.

Akshat Mishra, Head of Business Finance

Founded in 2006, online travel technology company, Cleartrip, offers services for booking flights, train tickets, hotel reservations, and activities. It has operations in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Thailand.

In April 2021, Walmart-owned Flipkart acquired a majority stake in the company. Cleartrip also recently onboarded cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

Last month, it appointed Tavleen Bhatia as its new chief marketing and revenue officer, following the resignation of the former chief marketing officer Kunal Dubey.