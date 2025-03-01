Raising the bar: Bengaluru’s cocktail taverns now rival the best in India and Asia

What defines a ‘good’ bar? Is it the ambiance, a unique cocktail menu, or the accompanying chakhna or finger food?

It is a blend of these factors, and more, suggests Vikram Achanta, Founder and CEO of Tulleeho (a beverage education, training and consulting firm), and Co-founder of 30BestBarsIndia.

A great bar is built on a strong brand story, an innovative team behind the counter, and an equally skilled and knowledgeable staff on the floor.

“To make it to the list of India’s best, a bar needs to get a lot of love…the drinks programme has to be top notch, but besides that, everything else is becoming essential these days…the glassware, the ice programme, the level of hospitality, the vibe, the music, the buzz…It is a combination of these softer parts of factors, besides the hard parts (the craft behind the cocktail programme), is what makes a bar stand out,” Achanta tells YS Life.

Image source: Shutterstock

For the longest time, Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, was dominated by larger-than-life brewpubs and a beer-drinking population.

“It surprised me why Bengaluru did not have a thriving cocktail scene…The exposure of an average Bangalorean to international markets is extremely high because of (the dominance) Information Technology industry…Maybe nobody scratched that itch before and nobody could meet the demand for quality cocktails at a consistent level,” Achanta explains.

But slowly that seems to be shifting. Five bars from Bengaluru made it to the 30BestBarsIndia 2024 list (an initiative by Tulleeho and MW Magazine), with two—Bar Spirit Forward and Soka—being among India's top five.

Not just that, Bengaluru’s hidden gem and the only speakeasy bar, ZLB23, has made its mark as the only Indian bar to feature on Asia's 50 Best Bars list, at #40, alongside the best bars from Hong Kong, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and others.

But this wasn’t always the case for the beer-dominated market. A city known for its large breweries is now experiencing a dynamic shift. Since the pandemic, the bar scene in Bengaluru has seen an influx of mixologists-turned-bar owners launching small, independent bars, along with a rise in craft beverages. Today, Bangaloreans are well-travelled, curious, urban, experimental, and equipped with disposable income. They are pushing the boundaries, especially when it comes to food and beverages.

“This diverse community thrives on exploring new experiences and is always eager to try something different…They are more exposed to the latest trends and innovations, sparking a desire for similar experiences (as their travels) back home,” says Niharika Raval, Co-founder of Muro (#16 in 30BestBarsIndia 2024 list), explaining the growing demand for well-crafted cocktails.

She adds that social media further amplifies this curiosity by offering a glimpse into global trends, shaping aspirations and fueling the demand for cutting-edge experiences.

The last couple of years saw usual Bengaluru bars—which looked and felt the same, as if cut from the same dough—making way for smaller, intimate spaces. While Bengaluru breweries aspire to be the next largest in the city, state, country, and so on, bars in the ‘beer capital’ are drawing people who have been long associated with the bar industry and understand the nuances of a ‘good’ cocktail. Patrons now seek experiences where they can sit at the counter, have a conversation with the crafters behind the bar, while the latter whip up an artisanal drink, sans the bottled, syrupy and sugary-loaded mixers.

60-seater Bar Spirit Forward (#2 in 30BestBarsIndia 2024 list), headed by celebrated mixologist Arijit Bose, focuses on craft cocktails and personalised experiences. Similarly, Soka, housed in the posh Indiranagar neighbourhood, features only 38 seats, creating an intimate space for experimentation and creativity. Headed by chef Sombir Choudhary and mixologist Avinash Kapoli, Soka ranked #3 in 30BestBarsIndia 2024 list, within a year since its launch.

38-seater Soka offers an intimate space for experimentation and creativity | Image source: Soka

“The market has a demand for smaller bars which are concept driven, and also has a premium experiential offering as that is the future of bars in India…Bengaluru would not leave any stone unturned to create bars which will compete with the best in India,” says Kapoli, the co-founder of Jamming Goat 3.0.

Agreeing with Raval, he adds: “Having access to consumers who are from different parts of the country is working in favour of bars who are experimenting with new age concepts such as cocktail bars and intimate, cozy small bars.”

Bars also have to constantly evolve to cater to the changing tastes and demands of its patrons. Muro, for instance, which began a little over a year ago as a cocktail bar, realised the importance of catering to its varied customers. Its mezzanine bar is designed for a ‘niche’ audience—those who seek something unique and innovative every time they visit. Headed by Sahil Essani, named as the country’s top bartender at Diageo World Class 2022, Muro has introduced an experimental cocktail programme to explore innovation and creativity.

Muro's mezzanine bar is designed for a ‘niche’ audience—those who seek something unique and innovative | Image source: Muro

At the same time, the cafe-by-the-day and bar-by-the-night has a bar in the ground-floor that is meant to cater to a more laid-back experience—for patrons who like their cocktails classic.

“Our goal is to strike the perfect balance—offering something for everyone while continuing to push the boundaries of experimentation,” Raval says.

Adding to the whole experience of bars in Bengaluru, the city has also been hosting guest shifts and takeovers by international bars. “Guest shifts and takeovers have become pivotal in placing Bengaluru firmly on India’s bar map, evolving beyond their earlier stronghold in Mumbai and Delhi,” says Prathik Shetty, Co-founder of The Reservoire.

Housed inside the royal Leela Palace Bengaluru, speakeasy ZLB23 has hosted the likes of Singapore’s Jigger & Pony (#5 in World’s 50BestBars 2024, and #3 Asia’s 50BestBars 2024); Barro Negro, the first-ever tequila and mezcal bar from Athens; and HongKong’s ARGO (#9 in Asia’s 50BestBars 2024).

Similarly, Tokyo’s SG Club (most awarded bar at The World’s 50BestBars, and #24 at Asia’s 50BestBars in 2024) has travelled to Muro for a session focusing on fresh, seasonal ingredients prepared with a local twist.

“It (bar takeovers) gives a platform for bartenders to learn new techniques and flavours, and the way international bars function in their respective cities,” Kapoli explains.

Bengaluru bars are also largely focusing on the ‘storytelling’ aspects. ZLB23, with its plush, velvet upholstery, surreal décor, and live Jazz performances, represents a Kyoto Speakeasy. Recently opened Dali & Gala celebrates the love story of Salvador Dali and his partner, Gala; and beyond just the decor, these bars also incorporate storytelling in its cocktail menus through theatrical concoctions and garnishes.

Soka also collaborates with local vendors and artists in creating experiences. For its ‘Vasane Menu’, the bar has collaborated with multidisciplinary artist Indu Anthony to launch a five-cocktail menu that focuses on ‘smells’ of Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru’s customers appreciate the art behind the drink…they are keen on understanding the ingredients involved and how the flavours come together,” Shetty explains.