How many times have Millennials and Gen X faced endless rounds of interviews to secure a dream job, only to be ghosted by an employer at the last minute? It feels like déja vu all over again.

While previous generations might have taken these setbacks in stride, the Gen Z is in no mood to take things lying down. Frustrated by the hiring process, they are making their defiance known through ‘career catfishing’—the act of absconding without notice or simply not showing up on the joining date.

About a third (34%) of Gen Zers are opting for this trend, according to a survey of 1,000 UK employees by career resources site, CV Genius.

For 22-year-old Smita Apurva*, a graduate of Delhi University, there’s no better revenge than giving someone a taste of their own medicine.

“I applied to several jobs in my third year and was confident things would work for me. However, many employers kept me waiting for as long as six months,” she shares. “There was so much anxiety during this period, which led me to question my capability,” she says.

When she finally received appointment letters from two companies, she accepted the offers and never turned up. “I don't know if it was a good decision, but leaving them hanging felt like the right thing to do. There was so much relief. Eventually, I ended up joining an altogether different company.”

Why is this trend on the rise? What will some of its repercussions be? How can millennial or Gen X managers navigate this situation? We weigh in on the matter.

An act of protest

According to a research by Deloitte, Gen Z has a radically different view of the workplace and success compared to other generations. However, their attitudes aren't appreciated by most managers.

A survey conducted in October 2024 by Intelligent.com found that eight in 10 hiring managers believe Gen Z workers need “etiquette training”, citing issues with dress code, compensation demands, and communication skills.

Career catfishing, too, falls under the same ambit. However, for these young folks, it is a silent protest against the absence of flexibility in work, lack of transparency in job descriptions, and unsatisfactory workplace environment.

“Gen Z aims to establish power dynamics in their favour and want to be active members who have a say in designing their jobs,” believes Swati Dhir, Associate Professor (Organisational Behaviour), International Management Institute, New Delhi.

Moreover, there could also be a situation where candidates bag multiple offers and have the power to compare their hiring experiences with different employers.

“They can make a choice based on various factors including transparency in the hiring process, clarity in the job description, how respectfully candidates are treated by the hiring organisation, the time taken, the tediousness of the process and the absence of feedback post interview,” highlights Neelima Chakara, executive coach and Founder of PurposeLadder, which helps individuals plan their career.

“One needs courage, integrity, and emotional intelligence to deal with the

awkwardness of conveying negative news. Gen Z is possibly avoiding the awkwardness by catfishing,” she adds.

Repercussions galore

Chetna Israni, Director and Co-founder, Morning Star Brandcom, a Mumbai-based integrated communication consultancy, points out that such actions not only damage an individual’s credibility, but also create an unfair, generalised image of Gen Z employees as unreliable or unethical.

“It risks employers questioning the integrity of an entire generation, making it harder for genuine, deserving candidates to be trusted. The long-term damage is to trust—a foundation in any professional relationship,” she adds.

It can also hamper their career prospects in the long run, says Dhir. This behaviour can eventually sever the relationship between the Gen Z candidate and the employer.

“There can also be legal implications. If the candidate signed the contract with the employer, then the employer may take legal action for not honouring the contract terms and conditions,” she adds.

Career catfishing also brings up ethical implications. This behaviour is seen as unprofessional–it could also result in the blacklisting of the candidate from the company or industry.

“This trend doesn’t reflect strength or strategy; it’s a short-sighted attempt to secure a role or have their way, often exposing a lack of confidence rather than competence,” states Israni.

Navigating the situation

It may be difficult to avoid these tricky situations, particularly in multi-generational workplaces, but there are certain ways around it.

Career catfishing reflects the generational shifts in the expectations of Gen Z applicants. A clear communication, realistic job preview, and appropriate person-organisation fit can help managers to map the expectations of Gen Z candidates and discourage career catfishing behaviours.

“Millennial managers can try to address the root causes of discontentment among Gen Z employees and provide possible options. If addressing the concern is difficult and infeasible, they can provide the possible rationale behind certain workplace practices,” highlights Dhir.

Another good practice to navigate the situation is for senior managers to foster an environment of open dialogue, without compromising on boundaries.

“Set clear expectations, offer mentorship, and create a safe space where new hires feel comfortable admitting their gaps. At the same time, it’s essential to hold individuals accountable,” advises Israni.

Finally, employers should focus on streamlining the hiring process and make it less exhausting, and ensure they provide feedback to candidates after interviews.

“It's as simple as clearly communicating the next steps after every stage of the selection process. One must avoid ghosting candidates during the hiring process and reducing delays in the process,” concludes Chakara.

*name changed to protect identity