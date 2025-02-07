History, folklore and luxury: Time-travel in the lost kingdom of Ajabgarh

Nestled in the Aravalli Hills, Ajabgarh is a land where time lingers, wrapped in the sun’s golden hues. A few hours’ drive from Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, the sequestered region is crowned by nature, blending the contrasting colours of green with a dash of azure.

The story of Ajabgarh began in the 17th century when Ajab Singh Rajawat of the Ajabgarh kingdom—the grandson of Madho Singh, the first king of Bhangarh—built the Ajabgarh Fort on a land shrouded in mystery and lore.

Tucked away in the heart of Ajabgarh’s lush landscape is Ananta Spa and Resort Ajabgarh, which offers guests a setting where they can relax, connect with nature, and unwind in a quiet environment with a breathtaking view of the Aravalli Hills.

Bamboo Villa Interior

The resort with its architecture and design tries to embody the very region it is surrounded by with natural-element-themed villas—Fire, Bamboo, Earth and Lagoon.

“I’ve always been drawn to locations that offer tranquillity and a unique connection to nature—places where guests can escape the noise and find peace. Our properties, like Pushkar, Ajabgarh and Udaipur, are carefully chosen for their distinct charm and proximity to natural or cultural wonders,” Mukund Goyal, Chairman, Ananta Hotels and Resorts, tells YS Life.

Rest, explore, and repeat

Spanning 100 acres, Ananta Ajabgarh has opened its first phase, covering 30 acres with the four themed villas, and will continue to expand in stages to include more elements.

Lagoon Villa

The guided tour of the property by General Manager Vidhu Mathur began with Lagoon villas—floating over tranquil waters and elevated on pillars—which offer uninterrupted views of serene Koi ponds and water lilies creating a lagoon-like experience.

Next comes the Earth villas inspired by Rajasthani Bhonga houses—circular-walled houses with thatched roofs built using mud, bamboo, and straws. In pairs, with a small pool between the two villas, these accommodations are recommended for families and friends who prioritise their space while still together.

The Bamboo villas, as the name suggests, feature bamboo-inspired accents meticulously incorporated into the architecture and are surrounded by bamboo trees.

Fire Villa

Lastly, the Fire villas featured architecture inspired by cubist forms and the vibrant reds of Gulmohar trees. While other themed villas are like a room, the Fire villas are a much larger structure, accommodating four rooms per villa.

Besides the spacious rooms, Ananta Ajabgarh also offers multiple areas to sit down with a book and relax or just watch the day pass by. The Sariska and the Bamboo lawn—nestled between the villas—also allow one to host private gatherings or events.

Facilities like a gym, gaming arena, party hall, and a large size swimming pool make the resort a perfect getaway for guests who prefer making the most of their vacation, sans the art of doing nothing.

Adventure-seeking guests can also avail of curated experiences hosted by the resort, including a safari at Sariska Tiger Reserve, where, if one is lucky, they can spot tigers or leopards besides deer, peacocks, and other fauna of the region.

Safari at Sariska Tiger Reserve

The safari was thrilling despite the cold wind blowing across the face and the reduced visibility due to the fog shrouding the forest. We heard the calls of Langoors (Asian Monkeys), hinting at the presence of the wild animal. Shortly after, we came close to spotting a leopard, but sadly we missed the majestic feline as it changed its course.

Guests can also explore the nearby Raghunath Temple, which embodies the rich heritage of the land despite the temple idol being stolen by robbers.

Did you know? The Ajabgarh Fort is connected to the temple by an underground tunnel that was said to have been used by the then-queen to secretly visit and offer prayers.

Another landmark that catches the eyes of folks looking to explore mystery and local lore is the haunted Bhangarh Fort. A quick visit to the Ajabgarh village will lead one to women weavers and their meticulously crafted rugs and carpets.

The resort is also working on the Nilgiri lawn for destination weddings, a wellness centre and spa for the ultimate rejuvenation, and a second restaurant. It is also developing 20 acres of land to incorporate a farm-to-fork model and cultivate its own vegetables for its restaurants.

Food fiesta

Rajasthani cuisine is a rich tapestry that blends bold spices and aromatic flavours, capturing the essence of the land in every bite. And Ananta ensures every meal becomes a highlight of the guests’ experience.

“We believe that food is not just about nourishment; it’s about creating memories and connecting people to the culture and essence of a destination,” says Ashutosh Goyal, Director, Ananta Hotels and Resorts.

Oasis, the in-house restaurant, offers Indian cuisines, besides Pan-Asian, Mediterranean, and Continental specialities. And the Rajasthani thali was the highlight of my stay.

The vegetarian version included ker sangri, besan gatta, paneer curry, and dal and bati churma (both stuffed and plain varieties), along with steamed rice and bajre ki roti. The thali was served with various condiments like mirchi ke tipore, lehsun ki chutney, buttermilk, and for a sweet ending, Ghevar. Meanwhile, the non-vegetarian version included Rajasthan’s famous Laal Maas.

Rajasthani Thali

Chhatri

Other signatures include Khad Murgh, where the chicken is slow-cooked under the soil, to give it a distinct smoky flavour, and Gulkand Gulab Ki Kheer, an heirloom dessert of the Ajabgarh royals.

The resort also offers Chhatri breakfast at the Chhatri—a dome-shaped elevated open pavilion structure overlooking the Somsagar Lake—a stone's throw away from the village.

Ananta Hotels and Resorts has plans to expand to more locations, including Karjat and Jaisalmer, bringing the same blend of sustainability and luxury. While the group’s primary focus remains exploring the depth of culture and diversity in India, “We are actively exploring opportunities for global expansion,” says Ashutosh.

If you are looking to unplug over the weekend, the resort serves as the perfect getaway from the bustling city life. The secluded nature of the area was a true escape into nature—a weekend to unwind and embrace tranquillity.

Cost per night: Rs 11,589 - Rs 65,549 (excluding taxes), depending on the choice of accommodation

(The author was on a visit to Ajabgarh on the invitation of Ananta Spa and Resort Ajabgarh.)