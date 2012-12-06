YS Pages is Now India's Largest Startup Directory!

YourStory Pages has been growing with leaps and bounds since we launched it in September 2012, and now thanks to all your support, YourStory Pages is India's largest directory of startups and small businesses. We have information on over 2000 startups across 18 categories listed on YourStory Pages. We've been hard at work adding new features, and here's a quick look at what's new on YourStory Pages.

Customized Sub-domains!





By creating a company profile now you can have your own subdomain. This gives you greater web presence, and you can use this as a neutral platform to promote your company and products — making it easier for your customers, prospective employees, investors and partners to discover you.

Investor Profiles And Portfolios





YourStory Pages is used not just by startups and developers, but is also an important resource for investors. YourStory Pages has profiles of India's most prominent investors, including Accel Partners, Mumbai Angels, Sequoai Capital and many more. You can also browse through the Investor's portfolios, and get a lot more details on how Investors work!





Integrate with YourStory articles!





When YourStory covers your startup — either through a news article or a profile of your company or some funding news, your startup's profile created on YourStory Pages will automatically show next to the article. So when YourStory's readers read your story, they not just get the new but can get more details about you from your profile. Means more visibility for your startup!

Social Media Integration!





Your YourStory Pages portfolio now comes closely integrated with all your social media channels. YourStory Pages features can integrate with your Facebook Page, your Twitter stream and your Linked In profile. YourStory Pages profile can also be used to collect testimonials from your customers and well-wishers, which will be featured alongside your profile and pushed to Facebook as comments!

We'll continue to build YourStory Pages and expand our coverage — and we'll do everything we can do provide more visibility to startups and entrepreneurs. So head over to YourStory Pages today to create your profile!



